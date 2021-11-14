Casual Encounters: 11 Gender-Neutral Wardrobe Essentials With Subtle Sophistication

Yes, we’re familiar with tracksuits and white T-shirts, but these comfortable staples have polish

By Dan Ahwa
Sunday Nov. 14, 2021
Asuwere shirt $100.

Dadelszen cotton and cashmere trackpants $1690 (includes matching jumper).

Parisian Liberty face mask, $50,from Barkers.

Asuwere T-shirt $80.

Our Legacy trousers, $498, from Workshop.

Levi’s jeans $170.

Paul Smith sandals, approx. $515,from Ssense.

Crane Brothers 45 Swiss Cotton Poplin spread collar shirt $345.

Dadelszen jumper $1490.

Rodd & Gunn cap $49.

Beach Brains jumper $389.

Courreges spring/summer 2022. Photo / Supplied


