15 Full-Length & Fabulous Knitted Dresses

Go for full coverage in a cosy knitted frock that works overtime

By Annabel Dickson
Sunday April 24, 2022
The Garment alpaca-wool blend dress, $549, from Workshop.

Christopher Esber cashmere and wool blend dress $1300.

Jac+Jack merino dress, $460, from Father Rabbit.

A.L.C wool blend dress, approx $1130, from Net-A-Porter.

Marle cashmere blend dress $350.

Assembly Label merino dress $240.

Hej Hej merino blend dress $260.

Standard Issue merino dress $479.

Remain knitted dress $269.

Country Road knitted dress $279.

Paris Georgia knitted dress $340.

The Carpenter's Daughter merino dress $285.

Elle & Riley cashmere dress $695.

Wynn Hamlyn ribbed knit dress $595.

Raey cashmere blend dress, $797, from Matches Fashion.


