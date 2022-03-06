Move Your Body With These 15 Fashionable Fitness Must-Haves

Opt for chic activewear that inspires an invigorating workout session in the process

By Annabel Dickson
Sunday March 6, 2022
1/15

Live The Process bodysuit $335 and leg-warmers $165.

Girlfriend Collective top $55 and skort $95.

Zeenya crop top designed by Wellington tattoo artist Steve Maddock $65.

Ernest Leoty bodysuit approx $355, from Net-a-Porter.

Adidas by Stella McCartney shoes $420.

Nagnata top $250 and shorts $250, from Muse.

Bala 3lb bars, $119, from Superette.

Lululemon yoga mat $145.

Pansy bike shorts $77.

Manola long-sleeve crop top $107.

The Upside leggings $150.

Tory Burch Sport belt bag $220.

Patagonia fleece $130.

Allbirds top $85 and leggings $165.

On sneakers $310.


Stockists: Adidas.co.nz; Allbirds.co.nz; Girlfriend.com; Livetheprocess.com; Lululemon.co.nz; Museboutique.co.nz; Net-a-porter.com; Nimbleactivewear.com; On-running.com; Pansy.co; Patagonia.com; Superette.co.nz; Themanola.com; Theupside.com; Toryburch.com; Zeenyaclothing.com. 

