12 Glorious Jewels To Adorn Your Lobes

Anoushka Van Rijn earrings $259.
A one-off designed pair of vintage clip-ons. Featuring a purple glass centre set in 18ct gold plating. A mother of pearl fan shaped detailing is adorned with multi-colour crystals.
Photo / Ella Wake.
Lucy Folk sun chariot earrings $2150.
These studs feature carved carnelian symbolising the daily journey of the sun racing to the gods in an ancient European mythology. Set in 9kt yellow gold.
Joss Hong pounamu earrings $160.
Hand crafted sterling silver elements are adorned with unique one of a kind pounamu sourced from Hokitika and Arrowtown in the South Island. Joss handcrafts each piece in Muriwai.
Cathy Pope amethyst stone studs $149.
If a drop style isn’t quite you, these Cathy Pope studs are a great option. Featuring natural amethyst stones set into sterling silver plated with 18k gold claws. Available in a citrine stone also.
Meadowlark Miro hoops $279. (made to order)
A slightly more discreet style featuring a single gem on either earring. Choose from blue or pink sapphire and gold plated or sterling silver. Each style is hand-made and made to order.
Anni Lu fish earring $96.
A sweet earring to add in a stack or simple on its own. Featuring a green agate set in brass with 18kt gold plating.