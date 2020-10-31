12 Glorious Jewels To Adorn Your Lobes

1/12

Anoushka Van Rijn earrings $259. A one-off designed pair of vintage clip-ons. Featuring a purple glass centre set in 18ct gold plating. A mother of pearl fan shaped detailing is adorned with multi-colour crystals. Photo / Ella Wake.

Lucy Folk sun chariot earrings $2150. These studs feature carved carnelian symbolising the daily journey of the sun racing to the gods in an ancient European mythology. Set in 9kt yellow gold.

Joss Hong pounamu earrings $160. Hand crafted sterling silver elements are adorned with unique one of a kind pounamu sourced from Hokitika and Arrowtown in the South Island. Joss handcrafts each piece in Muriwai.

Preston Howlett earrings, $299 from Sills & Co. A striking semi-precious aqua chalcedony is set against ruby and cubic zirconia stones in these hand-crafted gold-plated brass earrings.

Vintage Christian Lacroix earrings, $729 from Love & Object. These extremely rare Christian Lacroix earrings were discovered in a private collection in Paris. The 1980s clip-on drop style earrings feature gold plating with a mixture of stones and crystals.

Oscar De La Renta earrings $572. An eclectic clip-on pair designed using gold plated coins and accented with semi-precious stones along with resin pearls.

Cathy Pope amethyst stone studs $149. If a drop style isn’t quite you, these Cathy Pope studs are a great option. Featuring natural amethyst stones set into sterling silver plated with 18k gold claws. Available in a citrine stone also.

Jennifer Behr crystal earrings, $650 from Muse. Made by hand in New York City these Swarovski crystal drop earrings feature three stones of varying shapes and shades of pink to red.

Meadowlark Miro hoops $279. (made to order) A slightly more discreet style featuring a single gem on either earring. Choose from blue or pink sapphire and gold plated or sterling silver. Each style is hand-made and made to order.

Walker & Hall peridot drop earrings $760. Stunning bright drop earrings from Walker & Hall with glowing peridots in a 9ct yellow gold setting.

Christie Nicolaides asymmetrical earrings $458. Gorgeous handcrafted gold-plated brass earrings set with lapis lazuli, rose quartz, blue agate and unique fresh water baroque pearls.