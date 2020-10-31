12 Glorious Jewels To Adorn Your Lobes

A quickfire way to add some colour to an otherwise simple outfit

By Annabel Dickson
Saturday Oct. 31, 2020
1/12

Anoushka Van Rijn earrings $259.

A one-off designed pair of vintage clip-ons. Featuring a purple glass centre set in 18ct gold plating. A mother of pearl fan shaped detailing is adorned with multi-colour crystals.

Photo / Ella Wake.

Lucy Folk sun chariot earrings $2150.

These studs feature carved carnelian symbolising the daily journey of the sun racing to the gods in an ancient European mythology. Set in 9kt yellow gold.

Joss Hong pounamu earrings $160.

Hand crafted sterling silver elements are adorned with unique one of a kind pounamu sourced from Hokitika and Arrowtown in the South Island. Joss handcrafts each piece in Muriwai.

Preston Howlett earrings, $299 from Sills & Co.

A striking semi-precious aqua chalcedony is set against ruby and cubic zirconia stones in these hand-crafted gold-plated brass earrings.

Vintage Christian Lacroix earrings, $729 from Love & Object.

These extremely rare Christian Lacroix earrings were discovered in a private collection in Paris. The 1980s clip-on drop style earrings feature gold plating with a mixture of stones and crystals.

Oscar De La Renta earrings $572.

An eclectic clip-on pair designed using gold plated coins and accented with semi-precious stones along with resin pearls.

Cathy Pope amethyst stone studs $149.

If a drop style isn’t quite you, these Cathy Pope studs are a great option. Featuring natural amethyst stones set into sterling silver plated with 18k gold claws. Available in a citrine stone also.

Jennifer Behr crystal earrings, $650 from Muse.

Made by hand in New York City these Swarovski crystal drop earrings feature three stones of varying shapes and shades of pink to red.

Meadowlark Miro hoops $279. (made to order)

A slightly more discreet style featuring a single gem on either earring. Choose from blue or pink sapphire and gold plated or sterling silver. Each style is hand-made and made to order.

Walker & Hall peridot drop earrings $760.

Stunning bright drop earrings from Walker & Hall with glowing peridots in a 9ct yellow gold setting.

Christie Nicolaides asymmetrical earrings $458.

Gorgeous handcrafted gold-plated brass earrings set with lapis lazuli, rose quartz, blue agate and unique fresh water baroque pearls.

Anni Lu fish earring $96.

A sweet earring to add in a stack or simple on its own. Featuring a green agate set in brass with 18kt gold plating.


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

The Significance Of Our Jewellery & Why It Matters More Than Ever

As we fashion our identities in an uncertain world, what we adorn ourselves with is a symbolic part of that process as Kim Knig...

3 Key Jewellery Trends To Emerge Post-Lockdown

From video-meetings to the real world, these jewellery ideas are helping us get dressed up again

12 Terrific Skirts For Spring

Add some flair to your wardrobe these great skirts to suit every personality

13 Fun Throw On & Go Out Tops

From playful button up shirts to dramatic tops, re-connect with friends in a top that does all the work

MUST READ

More Fashion

12 Glorious Jewels To Adorn Your Lobes

The Story Behind Nicole Kidman’s Boho-Chic Costumes In 'The Undoing'

Adrienne Winkelmann Welcomes Jessica Grubisa As Creative Director

Tearfund's Covid Fashion Report Reveals A Commitment From Local Brands

Our Favourite Fashionable Horror Characters In Film

Fresh & Crisp Summer Whites For Every Occasion

The Vampire's Wife Gothic Collaboration With H&M Launches Today

Opinion: Is It Okay to Talk About Fashion & Politics?

Allbirds Take Textiles Innovation To The Next Level With Its New Apparel Line

Label To Know: The Styling Duo Behind Entire Studios
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter