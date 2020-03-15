Go Faux With The Coolest Vegan Leather Fashion To Add To Your Wardrobe

For those who love the look and feel of leather but aren't keen on the real thing, why not go faux?

By Rosie Herdman
Sunday March 15, 2020
1/10

Nanushka vegan leather blazer, $920, from Net-a-Porter.

Pixie Market vegan leather trousers $265.

Matt & Nat vegan leather bag, $130, from Well Made Clothes.

Seed Heritage vegan leather scrunchie $11.90.

Ganni patent vegan leather dress, $390, from Matches Fashion.

Dr Martens vegan leather Chelsea boots, $190, from Pat Menzies.

Self Portrait vegan leather wrap skirt, $449, from Seletti Concept Store.

Brie Leon vegan leather bag, $209, from Black Box Boutique.

M.N.G vegan leather belt, $54, from The Iconic.

Stella McCartney vegan leather sneakers, $790, from Scarpa.


