35 Great Gift Ideas For The Mother Figure In Your Life

For the one who asks for nothing and deserves it all

By Annabel Dickson
Tuesday May 3, 2022
THE FASHION FORWARD

Saben handbag $439.

Juliette Hogan coat $849.

Paris Georgia cardigan $295.

Tiffany & Co bracelet POA.

Gucci Loafers $1240.

THE BOOKWORM

Citta marble bookend $80ea.

Crushes bookmark $12.

The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley, $33, from Bookety Book Books.

Mighty Bright clip on reading light, $114, from Home Loft.

Marc Jacobs glasses, $459, from Specsavers.

THE EXERCISER

Fluidform at home Pilates subscription from approx. $115 for 3 months.

Karen Walker cap $80.

Nagnata yoga bag $440.

Aje Athletica tank $150 and leggings $150.

Marysia tennis dress, approx. $530, from Net-A-Porter.

THE GREEN THUMB

Floret Farm's Cut Flower Garden by Erin Benzakein, $60, from Father Rabbit.

AYTM watering can, $290, from Slow Store.

Little Sun Seeds Organic Broccoli, $8, from Crushes.

Special Studios X Naaytu planter box $75.

Uncommon Goods gardening gloves $60.

Kitchen Aid 4.8L Artisan stand mixer $1149.

Tony Sly ceramic platter dish $150.

Breville Express Impress coffee machine $1300.

Allpress X Nziza Womens Collective single origin coffee $18.

Serax red wine glasses set of four, $200, from ECC.

THE BEAUTY BUFF

The Facialist x Pure Mama 60-minute Pregnancy Massage, $199.

Glasshouse Fragrances Velvet Rhapsody 380g Triple Scented Soy Candle, $60.

01 Sphaera x Best Wishes Wash Kit, $70.

Ghd Rise Volumising Hot Brush, $310.

Caroline Herrera Good Girl Supreme 80ml eau de parfum, $259.

Lush Jasmine Bath Bomb, $11.

Mecca Cosmetica Nourishing Hand Wash, $44.

Manicare Salon Thermal Sonic Cleanser, $80.

Circa Liquidless Diffuser Set with White Lavender & Sage and Cotton Flower & Freesia Scent Stems, $50.

Dyson Corrale Straightener in Fushcia/Nickel Gift Set, $749.


Stockists: Ajeworld.co.nz; Allpressespresso.com; Booketybookbooks.co.nz; Breville.com; Cittadesign.com; Crushes.co.nz; Ecc.co.nz; Fatherrabbit.com; Fluidformpilates.com; Gucci.com; Homeloft.nz; Juliettehogan.com; Karenwalker.com; Kitchenaid.co.nz; Naaytu.com; Net-a-porter.com; Museboutique.co.nz; Parisgeorgiastore.com; Saben.co.nz; Slowstore.co.nz; Specsavers.co.nz; Tiffany.com; Tonyslypottery.com; Uncommongoods.com.

