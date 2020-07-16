14 Chic Wardrobe Additions For The Snow

Whether you're active on the snow or sipping on mulled wine by a fireplace - do it in style

By Dan Ahwa, Annabel Dickson
Thursday July 16, 2020
CHIC & WARM

Audrey Hepburn in Charade (1963). Photo / Supplied.

TECH SUPPORT

Prada Gore-tex technical jacket $4210.

SHADY LADY

Oakley sunglasses, $235, from Amazon.

COSY FIT

Markberg gloves, $129, from Smith & Caughey's.

SHINE ON

Huffer belt bag $80.

FULL COVERAGE

Mons Royale merino knit $200.

STARRY WONDER

Perfect Moment merino wool sweater $518.

SHIELD YOURSELF

Tres goggles, $160, from Snowsport.

THE BIG TIME

Acne logo scarf, $359, from Workshop.

LIFE IN MONO

Rossignol ski trousers, $689, from Farfetch.

PURPLE POWER

Georgia Alice cashmere sweater $1199.

FEET UP

Ganni check ski socks, $60, from Shopbop.

LOOK AT ME

Yves Salomon jacket with fox fur collar, $2,000, from Seletti Concept Store.

LEG WORK

The Upside leggings $180.

EYE ON THE PRIZE

Loewe sunglasses, $699, from Superette.


