New Zealand Herald
Subscribe to E-Newsletter
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
Follow us on Twitter
Whether you're active on the snow or sipping on mulled wine by a fireplace - do it in style
CHIC & WARM
Audrey Hepburn in Charade (1963). Photo / Supplied.
TECH SUPPORT
Prada Gore-tex technical jacket $4210.
SHADY LADY
Oakley sunglasses, $235, from Amazon.
COSY FIT
Markberg gloves, $129, from Smith & Caughey's.
SHINE ON
Huffer belt bag $80.
FULL COVERAGE
Mons Royale merino knit $200.
STARRY WONDER
Perfect Moment merino wool sweater $518.
SHIELD YOURSELF
Tres goggles, $160, from Snowsport.
THE BIG TIME
Acne logo scarf, $359, from Workshop.
LIFE IN MONO
Rossignol ski trousers, $689, from Farfetch.
PURPLE POWER
Georgia Alice cashmere sweater $1199.
FEET UP
Ganni check ski socks, $60, from Shopbop.
LOOK AT ME
Yves Salomon jacket with fox fur collar, $2,000, from Seletti Concept Store.
LEG WORK
The Upside leggings $180.
EYE ON THE PRIZE
Loewe sunglasses, $699, from Superette.
Fantasy and surrealism take centre stage as we escape reality for the day at Cirque du Soleil in a wardrobe of upbeat glamour
From combat boots to dainty mid-heels, the finest winter boots around encourage plenty of individuality
Add a glint of interest to your look with a sparkling barrette or a vibrant clip
There are no rules to keeping warm this winter, but a versatile piece of knitwear is a great starting point
Louis Vuitton's 18 Concise Looks For Cruise 2021
14 Chic Wardrobe Additions For The Snow
Rising Star Benee Takes Her Subversive Pop Music To The Next Level
Watch: Prada Men's & Women's Spring/Summer 2021 Pre-Collection
How Designers Are Adapting To The First Ever Digital Couture Fashion Week
FKA Twigs Releases Empowering Short Film 'We Are The Womxn'
Style File: Why We Love Jeff Goldblum's Eclectic Fashion
Watch: iD Dunedin International Emerging Designer Awards Trailer
Artful Hair Clips That Add Interest To Winter Dressing
Eccentric & Joyful Design Additions For Your Home