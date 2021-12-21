Hit Refresh With Summer Sleepwear Both Cool & Collected

Enjoy a stylish sleep-in or lounge around home in these languid and breezy fits

By Annabel Dickson
Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021
Masini unisex robe, $240, and pyjama set, $265, from Ethical Made Easy.

Laing night dress $295.

Tekla unisex pyjama shirt, $278, and shorts, $178, from Simon James.

Penney & Bennett night dress $179 and robe $229.

General Sleep pyjama set $245.

Masini slippers, $136, from Ethical Made Easy.

No ordinary pyjama set $249.

Karen Walker X Papinelle pyjama set $389.

By Natalie night slip $219.

Country Road Pyjama shirt $89.90 and shorts $64.90.

Baksana robe $159.

Cotton On Slippers $25.

Gorman robe $109.

Papinelle night shirt $90.

Sleeper pyjama set $259.

Seed robe $150.


