16 Investment Pieces To Love Now & Keep Forever

The sheen of gold and the glint of a gem are timeless ways to add chic luxury into your life

By Annabel Dickson
Saturday Nov. 20, 2021
Michael Kors bag $919.

Balenciaga bag $3650.

Mountain Jade 18ct gold with pounamu necklace $648.

Jasmin Sparrow 18ct gold-plated belt chain $1495.

Giuseppe Zanotti heels, $1660, from Faradays.

Bordelle bra, $420, from Faradays.

Hera Saabi 9ct gold and sapphire ring $905.

Jessica McCormack 18ct gold and diamond necklace, $95,800, from Simon James.

Piaget vintage 18ct gold watch, $7542, from The Real Real.

Jimmy Choo sandals, $1297, from Net-A-Porter.

Karen Walker 9ct gold and garnet ring $2459.

Meadowlark 9ct gold ring $1779.

Partridge Jewellers 18ct rose gold earrings POA.

Sophie Bille Brahe 18ct gold and diamond bracelet, $38,029, from Seletti Concept Store.

Tiffany & Co. 18ct gold HardWear earrings POA.

Walker & Hall 18ct gold bracelet with rubies and diamonds $21,410.


