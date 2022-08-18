16 Lightweight Jackets To See You Through Spring

A good light jacket is dependably in-between, for when it's not too hot and not too cold

By Annabel Dickson
Thursday Aug. 18, 2022
1/17

Kowtow jacket $299.

Gregory lined linen jacket $649.

Nudie Jeans twill chore jacket $465.

Karen Walker herringbone wool jacket $325.

Levi's oversized denim jacket, $189, from Fabric.

Witchery blazer $370.

Twenty-seven Names cotton jacket $650.

Hannah Artwear cotton jacket, $570, from Matches Fashion.

Ganni recycled polyester jacket approx. $520.

Mahsa blazer $1050.

Dickies unlined jacket $140.

Inward Goods jacket $299.

Djerf Avneue utility jacket with removable sleeves approx. $415.

Rodd & Gunn jacket $399.

Patagonia hemp canvas chore jacket $260.

Working Style windbreaker $199.

Photo / Karen Ishiguro for volume one of Viva Magazine


