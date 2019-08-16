11 Of The Best Lightweight Sweaters & Knits For Layering

Not too hot, not too cold, these jumpers, cardigans and other knitted pieces will provide that perfect light layer for trans-seasonal dressing

By Rosie Herdman
Friday Aug. 16, 2019
1/12

The ever-stylish Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer, demonstrating how to wear shoulder-slung knitwear in season two of BBC America's Killing Eve.

Photo / Supplied

Lonely wrap cardigan $260.

Witchery cardigan $110.

From Knitwear kimono $289.

Chinti & Parker cotton sweater, $525, from Muse.

Country Road ribbed knit $159.

Cashmere In Love cotton knit dress, $560, from Farfetch.

Maggie Marilyn jumper $595.

Musier Paris cardigan $156.

Staud knit skirt, $239, from Net-a-Porter.

Kowtow cardigan $379.

Wynn Hamlyn merino polo $320.


