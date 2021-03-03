Viva Highlights: Our Favourite Looks From London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021

Some have finery, some have furbelows, and all have us mesmerised

By Dan Ahwa, Emma Gleason, Julia Gessler
Wednesday March 3, 2021
1/12

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD LOOK 49

“As one of my favourite designers ever, this is quintessential Dame Vivienne at her finest — subversive aristo finery.” — Dan Ahwa.

Photo / Supplied

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD LOOK 7

“London Fashion Week has felt delightfully British this season, and no one does off-kilter English style better than Dame Viv. The 80s-ness of this particular look gets me, as does its subtle combination of subcultures. Good jacket.” — Emma Gleason.

Photo / Supplied

MOLLY GODDARD LOOK 25

“I’ve got orange on the brain, and this dress by Molly Goddard is the perfect zingy, zany shade – balanced by prim bows and flounces. Equally zany are the argyle stockings and sandals, and the bow-laden bag. Is Molly Goddard the heir apparent to Luella Bartley? I hope so.” — Emma.

Photo / Supplied

HALPERN LOOK 7

“For his namesake label, Michael Halpern delivered a disco dance party, the antithesis of ‘comfortwear’. I have never pretended to love sequins, but this jumpsuit feels like an exception.” — Julia Gessler.

Photo / Supplied

YUHAN WANG LOOK 8

“Frothy and fabulous, this dowager-chic look has me reassessing my aversion to lace. Yuhan Wang is one of my favourite new designers – creating interesting, romantic collections and an abundance of prints and layers.” — Emma.

Photo / Supplied

COLVILLE LOOK 13

“While Coville’s co-founder Lucinda Chambers delivered the aphorism “Nobody needs another black bag” with a collection full of kaleidoscopic marble prints, bright plaid ponchos and a patchwork puffer jacket, it was this quiet moment that felt the most compelling: a tunic and turtleneck, in a seemingly perfect balance of lace and corduroy.” — Julia.

Photo / Supplied

MARK FAST LOOK 8

“Mostly because this was modelled by New Zealander Taylah Kereama from N Model Management, this typically joyful look from the Canadian-born London-based designer is a great dose of colour on the LFW schedule.” — Dan.

Photo / Supplied

SIMONE ROCHA LOOK 12

“Simone Rocha’s collection was about tactility, but it was also about balance: between pretty and tough, soft and intimidating. Amongst the biker jackets and the satin roses, Simone made it clear in this ruffled look — in its chunky boots and sheer tights, in its hint of a poplin shirt and bejewelled jacket — that she was building something out of delicateness and defiance. It’s not warcore, but it is steeped in attitude.” — Julia.

Photo / Supplied

EDWARD CRUTCHLEY LOOK 14

“A love letter to northern England, there’s a dour glamour to this collection that feels apt, and there is something particularly comforting about this look – an elegantly reliable suit, soft sweatshirt and hat. Inspired by Coronation Street, according to WWD, the collection is called “Florizel” after the original title for the famous British soap. Yorkshire-born Crutchley has worked alongside Kim Jones and Clare Waight Keller, and his namesake label is a nostalgic melange of influences, driven by his eye for textiles.” — Emma.

Photo / Supplied

EMILIA WICKSTEAD LOOK 8

“Hard to choose one standout look from this collection — Emilia Wickstead does precision like no other, smart looks and elegant evening wear are what make Emilia’s designs so universally loved. But this grey wool double-breasted coat with matching hat and shawl is pure perfection.” — Dan.

Photo / Supplied

PREEN BY THORNTON BREGAZZI LOOK 1

“While much of Preen by Thornton Bregazzi’s small collection was rural-ready, full of cottage-y looks for wearing at home, this striped dress looked as if it had gotten entangled in the country on its way to somewhere for more dauntless dressing — a ball perhaps, or a devil-may-care afterparty.” — Julia.

Photo / Supplied

ERDEM LOOK 38

“Erdem Moralioglu’s passion for theatric and romantic dressing is evident once again in this darkly beautiful collection. This full skirted look in particular stood out under a spotlight with towering platformed shoes that gave a sense of power and impact.” — Dan.

Photo / Supplied


Share this article:
Prev
Next

PERSONAL STYLE

More Fashion

Our Favourite Looks From London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021

The Coolest Socially Distanced Looks From The 2021 Golden Globes

Yu Mei's Agile Cyber Shift Sees Its Autumn/Winter 2021 Show Carry On

Where You Can Buy Viva Magazine - Volume Three

Watch: Prada Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2021

Our Favourite Looks From New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021

Emilia Wickstead Turns To Grace Kelly For Her Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection

Why The Suffolk Fashion Of 'The Dig' Is One Of Our New Style Goals

The Headline Style Lessons From New York Fashion Week
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter