Viva Highlights: Our Favourite Looks From London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD LOOK 49 “As one of my favourite designers ever, this is quintessential Dame Vivienne at her finest — subversive aristo finery.” — Dan Ahwa. Photo / Supplied

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD LOOK 7 “London Fashion Week has felt delightfully British this season, and no one does off-kilter English style better than Dame Viv. The 80s-ness of this particular look gets me, as does its subtle combination of subcultures. Good jacket.” — Emma Gleason. Photo / Supplied

MOLLY GODDARD LOOK 25 “I’ve got orange on the brain, and this dress by Molly Goddard is the perfect zingy, zany shade – balanced by prim bows and flounces. Equally zany are the argyle stockings and sandals, and the bow-laden bag. Is Molly Goddard the heir apparent to Luella Bartley? I hope so.” — Emma. Photo / Supplied

HALPERN LOOK 7 “For his namesake label, Michael Halpern delivered a disco dance party, the antithesis of ‘comfortwear’. I have never pretended to love sequins, but this jumpsuit feels like an exception.” — Julia Gessler. Photo / Supplied

YUHAN WANG LOOK 8 “Frothy and fabulous, this dowager-chic look has me reassessing my aversion to lace. Yuhan Wang is one of my favourite new designers – creating interesting, romantic collections and an abundance of prints and layers.” — Emma. Photo / Supplied

COLVILLE LOOK 13 “While Coville’s co-founder Lucinda Chambers delivered the aphorism “Nobody needs another black bag” with a collection full of kaleidoscopic marble prints, bright plaid ponchos and a patchwork puffer jacket, it was this quiet moment that felt the most compelling: a tunic and turtleneck, in a seemingly perfect balance of lace and corduroy.” — Julia. Photo / Supplied

MARK FAST LOOK 8 “Mostly because this was modelled by New Zealander Taylah Kereama from N Model Management, this typically joyful look from the Canadian-born London-based designer is a great dose of colour on the LFW schedule.” — Dan. Photo / Supplied

SIMONE ROCHA LOOK 12 “Simone Rocha’s collection was about tactility, but it was also about balance: between pretty and tough, soft and intimidating. Amongst the biker jackets and the satin roses, Simone made it clear in this ruffled look — in its chunky boots and sheer tights, in its hint of a poplin shirt and bejewelled jacket — that she was building something out of delicateness and defiance. It’s not warcore, but it is steeped in attitude.” — Julia. Photo / Supplied

EDWARD CRUTCHLEY LOOK 14 “A love letter to northern England, there’s a dour glamour to this collection that feels apt, and there is something particularly comforting about this look – an elegantly reliable suit, soft sweatshirt and hat. Inspired by Coronation Street, according to WWD, the collection is called “Florizel” after the original title for the famous British soap. Yorkshire-born Crutchley has worked alongside Kim Jones and Clare Waight Keller, and his namesake label is a nostalgic melange of influences, driven by his eye for textiles.” — Emma. Photo / Supplied

EMILIA WICKSTEAD LOOK 8 “Hard to choose one standout look from this collection — Emilia Wickstead does precision like no other, smart looks and elegant evening wear are what make Emilia’s designs so universally loved. But this grey wool double-breasted coat with matching hat and shawl is pure perfection.” — Dan. Photo / Supplied

PREEN BY THORNTON BREGAZZI LOOK 1 “While much of Preen by Thornton Bregazzi’s small collection was rural-ready, full of cottage-y looks for wearing at home, this striped dress looked as if it had gotten entangled in the country on its way to somewhere for more dauntless dressing — a ball perhaps, or a devil-may-care afterparty.” — Julia. Photo / Supplied