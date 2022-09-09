The Coolest Looks Of The Week, Starring Natasha Lyonne, Florence Pugh & More

1/8

NATASHA LYONNE No one else can rock a shaggy hairdo and wear it with a prim shift dress as good as Natasha. We love the contrast of this crisp Miu Miu dress with embellished sleeves and collar on the red carpet in Venice. Her Miu Miu sunglasses, complete with chain, is another nice touch. Photo / AP

LAURA HARRIER Taking on the quintessential sex appeal of this liquid metallic Saint Laurent cocktail dress, Lauren accessorises with some Saint Laurent essentials: sheer opaque hosiery, strappy sandals and a coquettish purse. Photo / AP

GEMMA CHAN Upon her arrival in Venice this week, the British actor chose to wear this futuristic-inspired Louis Vuitton resort 2023 ensemble in Venice. Photo / Getty Images

FLORENCE PUGH She was the talk of the town for arriving just in the nick of time for the premiere of her new film, Don't Worry Darling, alongside Harry Styles, arriving in Venice with major energy in this Valentino autumn/winter couture creation, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. Photo / AP

TILDA SWINTON Always adding a punkish, individual spirit to the red carpet, Tilda lights up the premiere for The Eternal Daughter in Venice wearing this minimalist Haider Ackermann lilac gown, with streaks of bright yellow in her hair. Photo / AP

GUGU MBATHA-RAW Making a convincing case for a coloured sequin cocktail dress, the actor takes on the vibrancy of this Huishan Zhang resort 2023 dress at the SoHo House Inaugural Awards in London. Photo / Getty Images

JULIANNE MOORE Attending the premiere of Love Life in Venice, Julianne selects this off-the-shoulder Celine gown with equally dazzling Cartier jewels. Photo / AP