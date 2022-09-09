The Coolest Looks Of The Week, Starring Natasha Lyonne, Florence Pugh & More

When in doubt, shine on in a flashy mix of sequins, metallics and iridescent colour

By Terry Halliwell
Friday Sept. 9, 2022
1/8

NATASHA LYONNE

No one else can rock a shaggy hairdo and wear it with a prim shift dress as good as Natasha. We love the contrast of this crisp Miu Miu dress with embellished sleeves and collar on the red carpet in Venice. Her Miu Miu sunglasses, complete with chain, is another nice touch.

Photo / AP

LAURA HARRIER

Taking on the quintessential sex appeal of this liquid metallic Saint Laurent cocktail dress, Lauren accessorises with some Saint Laurent essentials: sheer opaque hosiery, strappy sandals and a coquettish purse.

Photo / AP

READ: The Luxury World Is Having Its Makeover Montage Moment

GEMMA CHAN

Upon her arrival in Venice this week, the British actor chose to wear this futuristic-inspired Louis Vuitton resort 2023 ensemble in Venice.

Photo / Getty Images

FLORENCE PUGH

She was the talk of the town for arriving just in the nick of time for the premiere of her new film, Don't Worry Darling, alongside Harry Styles, arriving in Venice with major energy in this Valentino autumn/winter couture creation, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

Photo / AP

READ: Beyonce Dazzles In Tiffany & Co. 'Lose Yourself In Love' Campaign

TILDA SWINTON

Always adding a punkish, individual spirit to the red carpet, Tilda lights up the premiere for The Eternal Daughter in Venice wearing this minimalist Haider Ackermann lilac gown, with streaks of bright yellow in her hair.

Photo / AP

GUGU MBATHA-RAW

Making a convincing case for a coloured sequin cocktail dress, the actor takes on the vibrancy of this Huishan Zhang resort 2023 dress at the SoHo House Inaugural Awards in London.

Photo / Getty Images

JULIANNE MOORE

Attending the premiere of Love Life in Venice, Julianne selects this off-the-shoulder Celine gown with equally dazzling Cartier jewels.

Photo / AP

TESSA THOMPSON

As we end the Venice Film Festival this week for another year, we've been impressed by Tessa's parade of fashion this season, collaborating with super-stylists Wayman + Micah on some memorable looks. This hooded mesh Interior gown in black has subtle hints of sparkles that only reinforces this look's penchant for dramatics.

Photo / AP


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Glitter Or Litter? Turns Out Sparkly Makeup Is More Impactful Than You Think

Ever stopped to think about the footprint of that glittering eyeshadow or glistening gloss?

Dressing Out Loud: How Fashion Found Its Flair For The Outrageous

In this surreal moment in time, fashion is embracing the silly and the sublime

The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Cate Blanchett, Emma Chamberlain & More

Ciao Venezia! Famous faces ascend upon the 79th Venice International Film Festival in a parade of high-octane glamour

The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan & More

A pearl-shaped purse and a velvet Galliano signature silhouette were just some of the dramatic flourishes

MUST READ

More Fashion

The Coolest Looks Of The Week, Starring Natasha Lyonne, Florence Pugh & More

Get Your Greens With Mi Piaci & Kate Sylvester's New Footwear Collection

How Edward Enninful Made Himself Seen

Beyonce Dazzles In Tiffany & Co. 'Lose Yourself In Love' Campaign

From Kate Moss' Wellness Brand To Timothee Chalamet's Jumpsuit, The Latest News In Style

Style Liaisons With Designer Zain Ali

The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Cate Blanchett, Emma Chamberlain & More

To Mini Skirt Or To Maxi Skirt? Two Editors Make Their Case

18 Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter