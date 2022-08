1/5

NATHALIE EMMANUEL Fashion editors have been enjoying trotting out the phrase dopamine dressing lately, and this Emilia Wickstead dress is an absolute example of this with its sunny disposition. The actor teams this with Aquazzura heels and Missoma earrings while attending a screening of her new film The Invitation in New York. Photo / Getty Images

VERA FARMIGA At the Apple TV+ Limited Series Five Days at Memorial event held at the Directors Guild Of America on Tuesday, the actor took on this Dorothee Schumacher high-collared top and matching trousers in a brazen red. The contrast of an otherwise prim, Victorian silhouette rendered in an outrageous scarlet hue is a high-impact choice. Photo / Getty Images

JODI BALFOUR & ABBI JACOBSON The colourful pair were on hand to celebrate the LA premiere of A League of Their Own, Abbi wearing a sheer Interior set from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection and Jodi wearing a vintage Celine dress from Phoebe Philo's era. The film is another in a long line of remakes this year, updated from the 1992 original starring Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell. Photo / Getty Images

ADEPERO ODUYE Also at the Apple TV+ Limited Series Five Days at Memorial premiere, the actor opts for Grecian-style draping in this off-the-shoulder dress. Photo / Getty Images