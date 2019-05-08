Modern Updates For Classic Winter Fashion

1/7

A PLUSH JUMPER Cosy knitwear is what makes winter dressing a delight, but why settle for sombre hues when so many designers have a multitude of colours to choose from. Elle & Riley’s burnet orange roll neck option is just the ticket for a mood enhancing knit. Sure it’ll no doubt work thrown over a pair of jeans; but go to town with a wool hat and scarf that gives a new sense of power to winter layering. Elle & Riley cashmere jumper $798. Kate Sylvester skirt $479. Weekend by Max Mara silk scarf, $255, and Morgan & Taylor wool scarf, $55, both from Smith & Caughey’s. Anahera felt hat $289.

THE CLASH A faux fur leopard-print coat is the ultimate winter favourite, bringing instant glamour to a winter dress or a pair of jeans and a T-shirt. Or, take it to the next level, and mix with contrasting prints and artful jewels for sense of Uptown bohemian. Jane Daniels blouse $699. Sills skirt $349. Ruby coat $399. Zelda Murray hammered earrings, $290, from Penny Sage. Alan Preston painted seeds necklace, $875, from Fingers.

THE HIGH LOW MIX Combining vintage finds with luxurious statement pieces is what makes updated classics a joy to wear. Here we team a vintage tartan kilt with a classic shirt and tan overcoat. An unexpected brooch and and texturall scarf take an otherwise prim look to another level. Mahsa coat $990. Riccochet shirt $259. Vintage skirt, $45, from Hunting Ground Store. Gucci brooch $2950. Lynn Kelly earrings, $280, from Fingers. Louis Vuitton fox fur and silk scarf $1290.

A PUSSY-BOW BLOUSE Mahsa Willis has been making beautiful blouses for several seasons but with every update there’s a surprising twist; whether it’s a raw hem on a bow or a delicately pleated sleeve, they are the perfect wardrobe staple to create a completely pulled together look. We’ve opted for a classic white version, layered under a beautiful coat and with a pair of wool trousers for an easy way to incorporate traditional pieces into an elegant workwear outfit. Mahsa blouse $470. Penny Sage coat $995. Kate Sylvester trousers $429. Gucci brooch, $2950, and slides $905. Amber Sceats earrings, $59, from Smith & Caughey’s.

THE BOTANICAL PRINT A pick-me-up dress, on an otherwise bleak winter day, this Gucci botanical print number adds the perfect slice of optimism. With a wool hat and a pair of tights, it’s an easy winter wardrobe formula worth considering. Gucci dress, $4200, and beret $525. Lynn Kelly earring, $280 a pair, from Fingers.

THE WATERPROOF COAT Transform your wet-weather gear with a jacket that is as stylish as it is practical. A standout option? This Dries Van Noten coat made from a tech-organza fabric. It’s the perfect throw on piece for the commute, a smart weekend look or dressed up for a night out. Dries Van Noten coat, $2500, from Scotties. Lonely wrap jumper $450. Kowtow skirt $319. Karen Walker beret $60. Isaac & Lulu scarf $49. Little Lifner bag, $790, from Scarpa. Franco earrings, $280, from Fingers.