The Most Memorable Met Gala Looks Of All Time

2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
Yet again, Rihanna cemented her place as one of the most anticipated arrivals to the Met Gala each year with a turn as the fashion Pope we never knew we needed, wearing John Galliano for Maison Margiela.
Photo / Getty Images
2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
Everybody's favourite Frances McDormand brought a hefty amount of attitude to match her statement-making look from Valentino.
Photo / Getty Images
2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
It was Cardi B's first-ever Met last year, and she made sure to stand out in a pearl embellished ensemble, designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino who was also her date for the night.
Photo / Getty Images
2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
While many celebrities took the religious theme literally, Lena Waithe made one of the most important statements of the night, wearing a rainbow Pride cloak to highlight the LGBTQI community, of which she is a member. "You talk about church and Catholicism, it's about—you were made in God's image...The theme to me is be yourself," she told Complex magazine at the event.
Photo / Getty Images
2018 Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
Zendaya had one of the best looks of the evening - with her Versace gown made of sparkling chainmail and armor, paired with a cropped wig, she was Joan of Arc for the 21st century.
Photo / Getty Images
2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
A holy trio: Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele and his muses Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto cut quite the striking image, bedecked in Gucci.
Photo / Getty Images
2017: Rei Kawakubo x Comme des Garçons
Was this Gucci's early inspiration for their Fall 18 severed head accessories? Jaden Smith attended the 2017 Met Gala with one of the most memorable appendages, his own chopped-off dreadlocks.
Picture / Getty Images
2017: Rei Kawakubo x Comme des Garçons
Rihanna knows how to respect a theme but make it her own, and is not afraid of avant garde fashion. Her 2017 Comme des Garçons look emobodied Rei Kawakubo's playful design sensibility.
Picture / Getty Images
2017: Rei Kawakubo x Comme des Garçons
Pharrell's wife Helen Lasichanh may have been on some 'worst-dressed' lists at the time, but we admire her commitment to the theme, wearing a full Comme des Garçons look.
Picture / Getty Images
2017: Rei Kawakubo x Comme des Garçons
Who could forget Priyanka Chopra's dramatic trench coat, complete with a train and turned-up collar? The look was custom-made by Ralph Lauren.
Picture / Getty Images
2017: Rei Kawakubo x Comme des Garçons
Always one to stand out through her fashion choices, Solange honored the event's avant-garde designer with a creation by Thom Browne, complete with ice skating-inspired shoes.
Picture / Getty Images
2017: Rei Kawakubo x Comme des Garçons
A step sideways from the 'naked dress', Bella Hadid's Alexander Wang bodysuit was one for the books.
Picture / Getty Images
2017: Rei Kawakubo x Comme des Garçons
Cara Delevigne's Chanel silver two-piece suit was complemented by her newly-shaven silver painted head.
Picture / Getty Images
2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology
A stand-out memorable look from Beyonce, she glistened in a latex Givenchy dress.
Picture / Getty Images
2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology
Lorde accessorised her sugary-sweet pastel tulle Valentino gown with a plaster cast on her arm.
Picture / Getty Images
2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology
A queen of memorable red carpet style, Lady Gaga went for an Atelier Versace look that only she could pull off.
Picture / Getty Images
2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology
Remember Taylor Swift's goth phase? It was short-lived but the Louis Vuitton ensemble she chose for the 2016 Met Gala was one of the most memorable looks of the event.
Picture / Getty Images
2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology
Another stand-out look from Solange, wearing sculptural yellow David LaPort.
Picture / Getty Images
2015: China: Through the Looking Glass
Rihanna in Guo Pei. Let's face it, we don't remember what anyone else was wearing that year.
Picture / Getty Images
2015: China: Through the Looking Glass
Except Beyonce's naked dress by Givenchy.
Picture / Getty Images
2014: Charles James: Beyond Fashion
Ever since she burst onto the scene in 2013, Lupita Nyong'o's red carpet style has been fun and fashion-forward. This Prada look at the 2014 Met Gala was no exception.
Picture / Getty Images
2014: Charles James: Beyond Fashion
This old-hollywood Gucci look on Blake Lively was one of the most memorable of the event for it's pure, golden bombshell appeal.
Picture / Getty Images
2013: Punk: Chaos to Couture
Before Rihanna's yellow Guo Pei dress, there was Kim Kardashian's full-length floral number from Givenchy - on par for one of the most meme'd Met Gala outfits of all time.
Picture / Getty Images
2013: Punk: Chaos to Couture
Miley Cyrus' look was divisive at the time, with many people praising her take on the punk theme and others not so much. She wore a black mesh Marc Jacobs gown with her hair styled into spikes.
Picture / Getty Images
2012: Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations
Florence Welch's Alexander McQueen dress was perfectly in line with her whimsical style and made a lasting impression.
Picture / Getty Images
2012: Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations
Who could forget Carey Mulligan's metallic Prada dress - the shorter length helped her stand out in a sea of longer gowns.
Picture / Getty Images
2011: Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty
Daphne Guinness truly embodied the avant-garde spirit of the theme with her feathered gown by Alexander McQueen himself.
Picture / Getty Images
2009: The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion
No one could have embodied this theme more than Kate Moss, wearing a golden Marc Jacobs dress, pictured with the designer.
Picture / Getty Images
2006: AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion
Joining Rihanna and Kim K in one of the most memorable Met Gala looks of all time, Sarah Jessica Parker attended the 2006 event alongside Lee Alexander McQueen wearing one of his designs.
Picture / Getty Images
2006: AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion
Elle MacPherson in Calvin Klein - wearing flats! Iconic.
Picture / Getty Images
2006: AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion
Joy Bryant's take that year was also beautiful, in romantic Alexander McQueen.
Picture / Getty Images
2004: Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century
Wearing a radiant Calvin Klein gown, Scarlett Johansson's look from the 2004 Met Gala is still one of her best ever on the red carpet.
Picture / Getty Images
1999: Rock Style
Amber Valletta's take on the 1999 theme was a refreshing one, with a metallic Versace jumpsuit.
Picture / Getty Images
1996: Christian Dior
One of the most iconic Met Gala moments ever - Princess Diana's appearance at the event wearing a slip dress by Dior, paired with a pearl choker.
Picture / Getty Images
1974: Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design
Ever the icon, Cher's look at the 1974 Met Gala is still one of her most memorable, and arguably one of the first iterations of the 'naked dress' on the red carpet. The sheer feathered dress was by Bob Mackie, who has continued to design her most iconic looks through the years.
Picture / Getty Images