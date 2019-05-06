The Most Memorable Met Gala Looks Of All Time

1/35

2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination Yet again, Rihanna cemented her place as one of the most anticipated arrivals to the Met Gala each year with a turn as the fashion Pope we never knew we needed, wearing John Galliano for Maison Margiela. Photo / Getty Images

2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination Everybody's favourite Frances McDormand brought a hefty amount of attitude to match her statement-making look from Valentino. Photo / Getty Images

2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination It was Cardi B's first-ever Met last year, and she made sure to stand out in a pearl embellished ensemble, designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino who was also her date for the night. Photo / Getty Images

2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination While many celebrities took the religious theme literally, Lena Waithe made one of the most important statements of the night, wearing a rainbow Pride cloak to highlight the LGBTQI community, of which she is a member. "You talk about church and Catholicism, it's about—you were made in God's image...The theme to me is be yourself," she told Complex magazine at the event. Photo / Getty Images

2018 Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination Zendaya had one of the best looks of the evening - with her Versace gown made of sparkling chainmail and armor, paired with a cropped wig, she was Joan of Arc for the 21st century. Photo / Getty Images

2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination A holy trio: Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele and his muses Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto cut quite the striking image, bedecked in Gucci. Photo / Getty Images

2017: Rei Kawakubo x Comme des Garçons Was this Gucci's early inspiration for their Fall 18 severed head accessories? Jaden Smith attended the 2017 Met Gala with one of the most memorable appendages, his own chopped-off dreadlocks. Picture / Getty Images

2017: Rei Kawakubo x Comme des Garçons Rihanna knows how to respect a theme but make it her own, and is not afraid of avant garde fashion. Her 2017 Comme des Garçons look emobodied Rei Kawakubo's playful design sensibility. Picture / Getty Images

2017: Rei Kawakubo x Comme des Garçons Pharrell's wife Helen Lasichanh may have been on some 'worst-dressed' lists at the time, but we admire her commitment to the theme, wearing a full Comme des Garçons look. Picture / Getty Images

2017: Rei Kawakubo x Comme des Garçons Who could forget Priyanka Chopra's dramatic trench coat, complete with a train and turned-up collar? The look was custom-made by Ralph Lauren. Picture / Getty Images

2017: Rei Kawakubo x Comme des Garçons Always one to stand out through her fashion choices, Solange honored the event's avant-garde designer with a creation by Thom Browne, complete with ice skating-inspired shoes. Picture / Getty Images

2017: Rei Kawakubo x Comme des Garçons A step sideways from the 'naked dress', Bella Hadid's Alexander Wang bodysuit was one for the books. Picture / Getty Images

2017: Rei Kawakubo x Comme des Garçons Cara Delevigne's Chanel silver two-piece suit was complemented by her newly-shaven silver painted head. Picture / Getty Images

2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology A stand-out memorable look from Beyonce, she glistened in a latex Givenchy dress. Picture / Getty Images

2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology Lorde accessorised her sugary-sweet pastel tulle Valentino gown with a plaster cast on her arm. Picture / Getty Images

2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology A queen of memorable red carpet style, Lady Gaga went for an Atelier Versace look that only she could pull off. Picture / Getty Images

2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology Remember Taylor Swift's goth phase? It was short-lived but the Louis Vuitton ensemble she chose for the 2016 Met Gala was one of the most memorable looks of the event. Picture / Getty Images

2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology Another stand-out look from Solange, wearing sculptural yellow David LaPort. Picture / Getty Images

2015: China: Through the Looking Glass Rihanna in Guo Pei. Let's face it, we don't remember what anyone else was wearing that year. Picture / Getty Images

2015: China: Through the Looking Glass Except Beyonce's naked dress by Givenchy. Picture / Getty Images

2014: Charles James: Beyond Fashion Ever since she burst onto the scene in 2013, Lupita Nyong'o's red carpet style has been fun and fashion-forward. This Prada look at the 2014 Met Gala was no exception. Picture / Getty Images

2014: Charles James: Beyond Fashion This old-hollywood Gucci look on Blake Lively was one of the most memorable of the event for it's pure, golden bombshell appeal. Picture / Getty Images

2013: Punk: Chaos to Couture Before Rihanna's yellow Guo Pei dress, there was Kim Kardashian's full-length floral number from Givenchy - on par for one of the most meme'd Met Gala outfits of all time. Picture / Getty Images

2013: Punk: Chaos to Couture Miley Cyrus' look was divisive at the time, with many people praising her take on the punk theme and others not so much. She wore a black mesh Marc Jacobs gown with her hair styled into spikes. Picture / Getty Images

2012: Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations Florence Welch's Alexander McQueen dress was perfectly in line with her whimsical style and made a lasting impression. Picture / Getty Images

2012: Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations Who could forget Carey Mulligan's metallic Prada dress - the shorter length helped her stand out in a sea of longer gowns. Picture / Getty Images

2011: Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Daphne Guinness truly embodied the avant-garde spirit of the theme with her feathered gown by Alexander McQueen himself. Picture / Getty Images

2009: The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion No one could have embodied this theme more than Kate Moss, wearing a golden Marc Jacobs dress, pictured with the designer. Picture / Getty Images

2006: AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion Joining Rihanna and Kim K in one of the most memorable Met Gala looks of all time, Sarah Jessica Parker attended the 2006 event alongside Lee Alexander McQueen wearing one of his designs. Picture / Getty Images

2006: AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion Elle MacPherson in Calvin Klein - wearing flats! Iconic. Picture / Getty Images

2006: AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion Joy Bryant's take that year was also beautiful, in romantic Alexander McQueen. Picture / Getty Images

2004: Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century Wearing a radiant Calvin Klein gown, Scarlett Johansson's look from the 2004 Met Gala is still one of her best ever on the red carpet. Picture / Getty Images

1999: Rock Style Amber Valletta's take on the 1999 theme was a refreshing one, with a metallic Versace jumpsuit. Picture / Getty Images

1996: Christian Dior One of the most iconic Met Gala moments ever - Princess Diana's appearance at the event wearing a slip dress by Dior, paired with a pearl choker. Picture / Getty Images