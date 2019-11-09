Party Pants: Make A Statement With Show-Stopping Trousers To Shop Now

Jazz up your party season outfits with these statement trousers perfect for grooving on the dancefloor

By Annabel Dickson
Saturday Nov. 9, 2019
For pairing beyond the party, freshen the look with a simple white T-shirt and blazer.

Photo / Getty Images

Taylor trousers, $467, from The Shelter.

Saks Potts trousers, $712, from Farfetch.

Cin Cin trousers, $212, from Moda Operandi.

Witchery trousers $230.

Sass & Bide trousers $890.

Alexa Chung trousers $516.

World trousers $449.

Aje trousers $825.

Stine Goya trousers $235.

Alice & Olivia trousers, $865, from Net-A-Porter.

H&M trousers $80.


STOCKISTS: Ajeworld.co.nz; Alexachung.com; Farfetch.com; H&M (0800) 406 700; Modaoperandi.com; Net-A-Porter.com; Sassandbide.com; Stinegoya.com; Theshelteronline.com; Witchery.co.nz; Worldbrand.co.nz

