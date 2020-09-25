Every Look From Prada's Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

1/40

“What is the Prada-ness?” “I’ve always seen it as a community that has a very specific attitude, intellect, aesthetic,” he said. “The one thing that you can’t really define is what it is, but you feel it is. It exists. It’s present. It’s clearly there. That’s a very important thing for me. It’s also what I like very much about fashion brands. I think most people know, from previous talks and interviews, that I am very specific, and I like a very little amount of brands." "That is what a brand needs to have for me to love it: the -ness.” - Raf Simons. Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

On fashion's obsession with the 'new' "New is the nightmare of every single designer, probably. Or at least it was always for me. “New” is not so relevant anymore." "In [the time of] Corona, everybody has to express the deep thoughts of a person, of a brand. And so the new just for the sake of doing new, doesn’t sound like the most important work." - Miuccia Prada. Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Advice for aspiring young designers "Study, study study! Learn, watch movies, watch art, read literature, and learn that a piece of clothing serves the rule of making you live better. It is for you and for your life, it’s not an abstract job. The result of my job is that people in my clothes feel a bit better, they can live a bit better. So it has to be useful and help define your personality … Really think of it as an instrument for your life."-Miuccia Prada. Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

On whether their ideas come from a collective subconscious "I prefer they always come from a collective subconscious. "I like to not only think that is something that I only feel because then it would feel already not right to me." - Raf Simons. "For me this is a fundamental issue. I was want to propose something meaningful to people, because there are so many [brands]. You have to be connected to people - from what you read, from what you learn, from what you discuss. The more you are connected in reality with the world, the more your job is interesting." - Miuccia Prada. Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied