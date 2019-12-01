Pretty (And Forgiving) Party Dresses For The Festive Season

Have your cake and eat it too with these breezy and very forgiving summer dresses

By Annabel Dickson
Sunday Dec. 1, 2019
1/12

Innika Choo dress, $766, from Shopbop.

Mira Mikati dress $975.

Staud dress $460.

Sleeper dress $389

Ruby dress $399.

Aje dress $570.

Wallace Rose dress $585.

Kowtow dress $329.

Matteau dress $553.

Twenty Seven Names dress $390.

Marle dress $350.

Zara dress $80.


STOCKISTS: Ajeworld.co.nzNz.Kowtowclothing.com; Marle.co.nz; Matteau-store.com; Miramikati.com; Rubynz.com; Shopbop.com; Aus.spell.co; Staud.clothing; The-sleeper.com; Twentysevennames.co.nz; Wallacerose.co.nz; Zara.com

