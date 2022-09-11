Give Your Legs Some Air-Time With These 12 Pairs Of Relaxed Trousers

From wide-leg options to peg-leg shapes perfect for work and weekend

By Dan Ahwa
Sunday Sept. 11, 2022
1/13

Caroline Sills trousers $379.

R.M. Williams trousers $299.

Kowtow jeans $289.

Ruby trousers $269.

Hej Hej trousers $220.

Ksubi x P.E Nation jeans $265.

Moochi trousers $260.

Sills trousers $359.

H&M trousers $40.

Juliette Hogan trousers $529.

Twenty-Seven Names jeans $450.

Helen Cherry trousers, $429, from Workshop.

Sofia Coppola demonstrates the art of high-low trouser style. Photo / Getty Images


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

12 Fancy, Comfortable Flats To Wear This Spring

Park your boots and slip on these

15 Winter Layering Dresses You Can Throw On & Go

Over tights or a roll-neck top, these hard-working frocks offer comfort, style and versatility

16 Lightweight Jackets To See You Through Spring

A good light jacket is dependably in-between, for when it's not too hot and not too cold

You've Got The (Utilitarian) Look: 16 Sophisticated Pieces That Don't Lose Sight Of Practicality

Because carry-all pockets and go-everywhere boots are forever

MUST READ

More Fashion

Give Your Legs Some Air-Time With These 12 Pairs Of Relaxed Trousers

The Coolest Looks Of The Week, Starring Natasha Lyonne, Florence Pugh & More

Get Your Greens With Mi Piaci & Kate Sylvester's New Footwear Collection

How Edward Enninful Made Himself Seen

Beyonce Dazzles In Tiffany & Co. 'Lose Yourself In Love' Campaign

From Kate Moss' Wellness Brand To Timothee Chalamet's Jumpsuit, The Latest News In Style

Style Liaisons With Designer Zain Ali

The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Cate Blanchett, Emma Chamberlain & More

To Mini Skirt Or To Maxi Skirt? Two Editors Make Their Case
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter