Snazzy Eyewear To Give You Cover This Summer

Bright, bold and practical, we've rounded up the best sunglasses of the season

Friday Dec. 18, 2020
Gucci sunglasses with charms $1035

Versace sunglasses, $390, from Sunglass Hut

Moscot ‘Shtarker Sun’ sunglasses $535

Age Eyewear ‘Magenta’ sunglasses $249

Auor sunglasses, $350

Bvlgari ‘Serpenti’ sunglasses $780

Karen Walker ‘Sidney’ sunglasses $329

Dirty Dog sunglasses, $110, from Rebel Sport

Kylie Minogue x Specsavers ‘Your Disco Needs You’ sunglasses $299

Bailey Nelson ‘Isabelle’ sunglasses $175

Kirk Originals ‘Reed’ handmade sunglasses, $995, from Crane Brothers

Country Road ‘Daisy’ sunglasses $149

Reality ‘Lady Grandzigger’ sunglasses, $80, from The Market

Kate Sylvester sunglasses $299

Poms ‘Retta’ sunglasses, $209, from Black Box Boutique

Le Specs ‘Carmito’ sunglasses, $69, from Smith & Caughey’s

Ray-Ban ‘Marshal’ sunglasses, $345, from Sunglass Hut

Mars ‘Lotte’ sunglasses $250

Victoria Beckham ‘Layered Mask’ sunglasses, $685, from Parker & Co

Szade ‘Arena’ sunglasses $80

Juliette Hogan ‘No.8’ sunglasses $369

Valentino sunglasses, $401, from Sunglass Hut

VonZipper ‘Roller Black’, $170, from Amazon Surf

Karen Walker ‘Love Hangover’ $329

Photography, hair and makeup Carolyn Haslett, art direction Ashleigh Cometti, for Viva Magazine – Volume 2.


One fail-safe way to look positively pulled together is with the swift addition of a pair of sunglasses.

