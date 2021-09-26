The Dreamy Drop Earrings To Add To Your Jewellery Box Now

From the pendulous to the simply pretty, consider the addition of a sweeping accessory favourite

By Annabel Dickson
Sunday Sept. 26, 2021
Arown earrings, $50, from Havilah.

Simone Rocha earrings, $420, from Zambesi.

Lisa Says Gah earrings $83.

Marco Bicego earrings, $1250, from Orsini.

Anoushka Van Rijn earrings $249.

Lucy Folk earrings $389.

Bea Bongiasca earrings $2005.

Jacquemus earrings $385.

Karen Walker earrings $1469.

Cult Gaia earrings $165.

Winie earrings $75.


