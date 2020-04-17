Style File: Actor Cate Blanchett's Most Fashionable Moments

1/15

From red carpet to off-duty, discover Cate's best looks. Photo / Getty Images

MARCH 1999 Remember in the nineties when red carpet fashion used to be perfect mix of dressed-up and laid-back? Cate Blanchett encapsulates the times at the 1999 Oscars wearing a Galliano dress with floral back detail. This was the year she received her first nomination for Elizabeth. Photo / Getty Images

MARCH 2000 Case in point — can you imagine anyone wearing hip cut-outs to the Oscars now? The Australian actor has always had imbued her clothing choices with a quietly avant-garde twist (if that combination isn't too much of an oxymoron), and she chose this black dress by Jean Paul Gaultier for the 72nd Academy Awards. She would also go on to wear many looks by the designer throughout her career. Photo / Getty Images

JANUARY 2004 Cate proved she is the queen of maternity red carpet style in this beautiful burgundy silk gown by Donna Karan for the 2004 Golden Globes. Photo / Getty Images

FEBRUARY 2005 One of the most memorable Academy Awards gowns of all time, Cate chose a Valentino dress in lemon yellow (one of her favourite colours to wear) for her best supporting actress win for The Aviator. It was perfectly complemented by her romantic curls and fresh makeup. Photo / Getty Images

DECEMBER 2008 Cate has been wearing Armani for many years — here's one of her earlier outings in a look by the fashion house. She wears a quintessential Armani Prive top and trousers as she's honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo / Getty Images

FEBRUARY 2011 Another of the all-time most memorable Oscars looks, this gown is also iconic because it was during Ricardo Tisci's tenure at the house of Givenchy. Now creative director of Burberry, during his time at Givenchy Tisci reinvented the brand and this look was a perfect fit for Cate. Photo / Getty Images Meet Riccardo Tisci, The Man Causing A Stir At Burberry

OCTOBER 2015 There's something I love about this look — it's like she's just rolled out of a posh four poster bed in her silky nightclothes and thrown on a blazer. Who knows, maybe she wears Givenchy to bed — but you know you've made it when you can basically wear pyjamas on the red carpet. Her pared-back hair and makeup and minimal styling is perfect, leaving the look uncomplicated and effortless. Photo / Getty Images

FEBRUARY 2016 Cate suits black and dark colours regardless of her pale complexion, and for the 2016 BAFTAS wore custom Alexander McQueen. The floral and butterfly embellished top half calls to mind her very first Galliano Academy Awards gown. Photo / Getty Images

MAY 2018 Whether she's wearing a romantic gown or a slouchy suit, Cate Blanchett always looks elegant and that's why she suits practically anything. This tweed look is excellent airport outfit inspiration, and it's even better with those black and white brogues. Photo / Getty Images

MAY 2018 Another stunning noir look, and another one by Armani Prive, Cate wore this while attending the screening of Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil) at the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival. She finished the look with statement green Chopard earrings and tousled hair. Picture / Getty Images

AUGUST 2019 Looking radiant in a billowing yellow blouse by The Row, Cate attends The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

DECEMBER 2019 Both the fit and fabric of this Armani dress are fantastic on Cate. She wore the gown to the 2019 British Fashion Awards. Photo / Getty Images

JANUARY 2020 Just as chic off-duty (and apparently she doesn't age) Cate was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport wearing a brown leather one-piece by Belstaff. Paired with her Karen Walker sunglasses and tousled bob, the whole effect is very Amelia Earhart. Photo / Getty Images