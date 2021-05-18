Be A Vision In These 12 Eye-Catching Pairs Of Glasses

Sometimes a good book requires stylish assistance — like a carefully selected pair of opticals

By Dan Ahwa
Tuesday May 18, 2021
Kate Sylvester ‘Renata’ glasses $349.

Photo / Supplied

Bailey Nelson ‘Logan’ glasses from $240.

Photo / Supplied

Deus Ex Machina ‘Deus 10’ glasses, two pairs from $369, from Specsavers.

Photo / Supplied

Caddis ‘Miklos’ glasses, $159, from Sills + Co.

Photo / Supplied

Marc Jacobs ‘Marc Jacobs 23’, two pairs from $369, from Specsavers.

Photo / Supplied

Gucci rectangular frame glasses $665.

Photo / Supplied

Oscar Wylee ‘Mabel’ glasses two pairs from $249.

Photo / Supplied

Main and Central ‘Commercial Drive-58’ glasses, $68, from Clearly.

Photo / Supplied

Oscar Wylee ‘Sato’ glasses two pairs from $249.

Photo / Supplied

Izipizi ‘Collection E’ glasses, $70, from Smith & Caughey’s.

Photo / Supplied

‘Ralph’ by Ralph Lauren glasses, $219, from OPSM.

Photo / Supplied

Victoria Beckham textured metal aviator glasses $725.

Photo / Supplied


