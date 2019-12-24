Stylish Yet Comfortable Trousers To Wear On Boxing Day & Beyond

Let the relaxation begin, with these stylish yet comfortable drawstring and elasticated-waistband trousers

By Rosie Herdman
Tuesday Dec. 24, 2019
Bassike linen trousers $420.

Twenty-Seven Names trousers $340.

Juliette Hogan silk trousers $429.

Marle linen trousers $250.

Sills trousers $309.

Kate Sylvester trousers $399.

Salasai trousers, $325, from Smith & Caughey's.

Silk Laundry drawstring trousers $304.

Verge linen capri trousers $230.

Commoners linen trousers $169.

Camilla & Marc trousers, $359, from Sisters & Co.

Karen Walker trousers $495.

Glassons wide-legged trousers $50.


