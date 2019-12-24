Stylish Yet Comfortable Trousers To Wear On Boxing Day & Beyond
Let the relaxation begin, with these stylish yet comfortable drawstring and elasticated-waistband trousers
Tuesday Dec. 24, 2019
More Fashion / Trends & Shopping
View More
10 Years Of Fashion Trends That Came & Went
Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Health-Conscious Beauty Buff
Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Art & Culture Lover In Your Life
Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Design Lover In Your Life
Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Foodie In Your Life
Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Home & Garden Enthusiast
Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Jet-Setting Traveller In Your Life
10 Stylish Aprons You'll Actually Want To Wear
13 Beauty Christmas Crackers We Can't Wait To Pull
Update Your Work Wardrobe With These Chic Lightweight Staples
Inside New Zealand's Most Unique & Stylish Baches That You Can Rent
Viva's Fashion Team Road Test The Giambattista Valli x H&M Collection
How To Nail Glamorous Party Dressing With A 70s & 80s Edge
20 Celebrity Beauty Looks Set To Inspire This Halloween
The Best Beauty Trends To Come Out Of NZ Fashion Week 2019
Our Favourite Runway Looks from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019
Must-See Dior Fashion Illustrations
11 Of The Best Lightweight Sweaters & Knits For Layering
Shopping Wish List: What The Viva Team Is Coveting For Spring
Find Your Signature Scent With These Fresh Men's Fragrances
The Best Street Style Looks From NZ Fashion Week 2019
What The Viva Team Wore To NZ Fashion Week 2019
Runway Highlights: The Must-See Looks From Kate Sylvester's NZFW 2019 Show
20 Head-Turning Moments & Trail-Blazing Beauty Trends
20 High-Shine Beauty Products To Try This Party Season
20 Of The Most Iconic Royal Bridal Beauty Looks Of All Time
6 Makeup Trends To Try, As Seen On The Spring 2019 Runways
Runway Highlights: The Must-See Looks From Hailwood's NZFW 2019 Show
Modern Updates For Classic Winter Fashion
Nail Luxury's Current Mood With 80s Inspired Fashion & Accessories
Runway Highlights: Must-See Looks From Maggie Marilyn's NZFW 2019 Show