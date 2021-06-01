9 Sustainable & Planet-Friendly Sneakers

1/9

The highly anticipated collaboration between Allbirds and Adidas, inventing the lowest-carbon-footprint performance sneaker ever created, aptly named ‘Futurecraft.Footprint’. Photo / Supplied.

Good News unisex sneakers, $319, from Infinite Definite. Good News are creating a platform for promoting a healthy planet by creating sneakers that feature recycled rubber soles, organic cotton and weave uppers and a recycled eco-lite footbed. They come in many cool designs and in sizes 36-45.

Superga unisex sneakers, $149, from The Iconic. Part of The Iconic's considered range, these sneakers feature an organic cotton and hemp canvas upper, organic cotton laces, a cork insole and crepe rubber soles. Sizing from 35 – 46.

Veja sneakers, $219, from Karen Walker. French footwear label Veja have a strong focus on transparency, fair trade and environmentally friendly practices. Made in Brazil, they craft their excellently made sneakers using materials such as organic cotton, vegetable-dyed leather and wild rubber from the Amazon rain forest.

Rick Owens X Veja Mens sneakers, $419, from Workshop. The sustainability focused brand has a conscious designer collaboration. The design is 100% vegan using by-products from the waste of the corn industry and recycled plastic bottles.

Allbirds sneakers $170. From the brand born out of trying to save the planet and reverse climate change one sneaker at a time. Made from Merino wool inside and out.

Elk sneakers $289. With a slow fashion ethos in mind, Melbourne based brand Elk support carefully considered design and manufacturing elements when it comes to their garments. The shoes are handmade in India and are subjected to a tough transparency report. $2 from every online order is also donated to tree planting to restore native vegetation in Victoria, Australia.