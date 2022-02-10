15 Gorgeous Gifts For Yourself, Your Lover Or Your Friend This Valentine's Day

Sweet gifts for the romantic at heart, including jewellery, baby-blue bags and an organza bow

By Annabel Dickson
Thursday Feb. 10, 2022
1/15

Mars necklace $899.

Jasmin Sparrow pearl anklet $450.

Deadly Ponies bag $579.

Meadowlark necklaces $345.

Darner socks $60.

Hanna Peterson print, from $75, from The Poster Club.

Walker & Hall 18ct gold yellow sapphire band $1280.

Kate Sylvester dress $379.

Baobei Blossom necklace, $170, from Sabotage MFG.

Ovna Ovich bralette $290.

Auckland Art Gallery X Karen Walker silk scarf $145.

Olivia Cashmore blazer $695.

Anoushka Van Rijn earrings $239.

Sophie Buhai organza bow, $465, from Simon James.

Georgia Jay coin purse $160.


Stockists: Anoushkavanrijn.co.nz; Darnersocks.com; Deadlyponies.com; Georgiajay.com; Jasminsparrow.com; Karenwalker.com; Katesylvester.com; Marsonline.co.nz; Meadowlark.co.nz; Oliviacashmore.com; Ovnaovich.com; Sabotagemfg.com; Simonjames.co.nz; Theposterclub.com; Walkerandhall.co.nz.

