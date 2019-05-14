10 Textured Winter Coats & Jackets To Warm Up Your Wardrobe

This season, give your outerwear a touchable point of difference by opting for textured fabrics like shearling, faux fur and velvet

By Rosie Herdman
Tuesday May 14, 2019
1/13

Vintage 1970s coat, $450, from Hunters & Collectors.

Paco Rabanne Fall 2019.

Verge velvet coat $500.

Max faux fur hood jacket $230.

Zara faux shearling coat $199.

Glassons teddy coat $100.

Sills puffer jacket $399.

Vintage faux fur zebra print jacket, $187, from I Am That Shop.

Stand faux leather coat, $624, from Net-a-Porter.

A.P.C Fall 2019.

Michael Michael Kors belted satin trench coat, $911, from Farfetch.

Zambesi coat $1050.

Spice Girls '2 become 1' 1996.

Photo / Supplied

STOCKISTS: Farfetch.com; Glassons.com; HuntersAndCollectors.net.nz; HuntingGroundStore.com; Iamthatshop.com; MaxShop.com; Net-a-Porter.com; Sills-and-Co.com; Verge.co.nz; ZambesiStore.com; Zara.com

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

5 Ways To Wear Denim To Suit Your Style

Try these fresh updates for the wardrobe mainstay that never goes out of style

5 Autumn Fashion Trends To Try Straight Off The Runway

Rosie Herdman looks to the international autumn/winter collections to inspire your new look

Chic Lightweight Jackets For Changeable Weather

While the weather is still changeable, a lightweight jacket is a wardrobe essential

Neutral Wardrobe Additions That Are Anything But Boring

Enjoy the sheer elegance of neutrals and anything-but-boring beige with these refined pieces

Editor's pick

Eccentric & Elegant Fashion in Wellington

We showcase an elegant mash-up of eccentric prints, bold colours and plenty of attitude.

More Fashion / Trends & Shopping

10 Textured Winter Coats & Jackets To Warm Up Your Wardrobe

5 Ways To Wear Denim To Suit Your Style

Looks Of The Week 26/04/19

Looks of the Week 19/04/19

What To Wear For Your Next Tropical Holiday

A Closer Look At The New H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection

4 Berlin Fashion Brands You Need To Know

The Most Fashionable Things To Do, See & Shop In Melbourne

Looks Of The Week 15/03/19

How Lavender Made A Comeback As Fashion's Trendiest Colour

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter