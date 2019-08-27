The Best Street Style Looks From NZ Fashion Week 2019

From streetwear to sharp suiting, see the best street style inspiring us off the runway. Keep an eye out for more looks added every day

1/6 DAY ONE Aki @thesleekavenue wears Maggie Marilyn, Off-White necklace, Numero Ventuno bag, Birkenstock shoes.



