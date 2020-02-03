The Coolest Looks From The BAFTAs 2020 Red Carpet

1/13

SCARLETT JOHANSSON Scar-Jo knows how to make an entrance, and this embellished, feather-trimmed number by Versace does just that. The warm pink shade is beautifully complemented by her pink makeup and looks great with her skin tone. Photo / Getty Images

JODIE TURNER-SMITH Speaking of making an entrance, model and actor Jodie Turner-Smith looks absolutely glorious. The spouse of actor Joshua Jackson is seven months pregnant with their first child, and demonstrates a glowing take on maternity red carpet-dressing in a sparkling yellow Gucci gown. Photo / Getty Images

FLORENCE PUGH The Little Women and Midsommar star always has fun on the red carpet, and this is one of her most playful looks yet. The voluminous pink creation is by Dries van Noten, and the open front both stops it from swamping her petite frame and gives her look a contemporary twist. Photo / Getty Images

EMILIA CLARKE From voluminous show-stoppers to sleek and chic - Emilia looks beautiful in a dark Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. She's been opting for streamlined silhouettes of late, and the elegant simplicity of this dress is anything but boring thanks to the interesting embellishments. Photo / Getty Images

ZAZIE BEETZ Another star opting for a high impact yet pared back look, Zazie is stunning in this rich aubergine-toned gown and matching lipstick. Her dress is a custom design by Marina Moscone. Photo / Getty Images

THE DUKE & DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE Prince William and Kate Middleton make an appropriately glammed-up appearance, with Kate opting to wear one of her go-to designers Alexander McQueen. Her gown is a custom design, incorporating elegantly embellished fabric and a lovely empire silhouette. Glittering shoes and accessories finished off her look. Photo / Getty Images

CHARLIZE THERON After branching out into more edgy looks for the last couple of awards ceremonies, Charlize is back in classic territory with a purple gown by Dior Haute Couture. The Bombshell star kept the styling otherwise simple with natural, fresh makeup and silver jewellery. Photo / Getty Images

MARGOT ROBBIE Margot's been having an interesting awards season red carpet, with stylist Kate Young steering her in an experimental direction. Not all of her looks have been hits, but this lace dress by Chanel Haute Couture is lovely. Photo / Getty Images

RENEE ZELLWEGER Renee knows what suits her, and the Judy star looks elegant in a sculptural Prada gown. Many stars kept their necks free of jewellery for the BAFTAs, opting to leave the neckline of their gown uncluttered. The effect in this case helps Renee's look feel contemporary and fresh. Photo / Getty Images

SAOIRSE RONAN Saoirse does classic-with-a-twist so well, and this black gown custom designed by Gucci is no exception. The elongated top half offsets her voluminous skirt nicely, and again a jewel-free neckline keeps the focus on her statement earrings and bright, fun makeup. Photo / Getty Images

ZOE KRAVITZ Another outstanding look from Zoe this awards season - she's wearing a glittering gown by one of her favourite designers Saint Laurent, paired with zingy tomato-toned accessories and makeup. Photo / Getty Images

LULU WANG This is how you do a dress over trousers on the red carpet. The director of acclaimed film The Farewell is wearing a fun look by Simone Rocha, and as all three layers are crafted from the same embroidered material, the overall effect is cohesive and elegant. Photo / Getty Images