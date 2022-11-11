The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Diane Von Furstenberg To Dev Hynes

1/14

LETITIA WRIGHT A appropriately chainmail-like column, this glittering custom design by Prada looks sensational on actor Letitia Wright, who was in London for the European premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Chunky diamond jewellery can be a challenge to pull off, but on Wright these striking Cartier pieces look just right — a great call by stylist Shiona Turini — helped by the spare silhouette and restrained beauty look. Photo / Getty Images

UGBAD ABDI Showing modest fashion can be marvellously glamorous, model Ugbad Abdi steps out in Michael Kors at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

NICOLA COUGHLAN Adore Coughlan — in Derry Girls, Bridgerton, on the red carpet, in everything — and she looks fabulous in this Emilia Wickstead look at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in London. Photo / Getty Images

CAREY MULLIGAN It’s always a treat when the consistently private Carey Mulligan has a film to promote, deploying her excellent sense of style. This week she was at the 2022 AFI Fest, for a screening of the new film She Said (she plays one of the two New York Times journalists who exposed the many sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein) dressed to unapologetically take up space in a theatrical combination of velvet and satin, from Schiaparelli's Fall 2022 couture collection — a design that twists the tropes of Old Hollywood style. Photo / Getty Images

DEV HYNES It felt like everyone was wearing Gucci at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles this week — everyone from Elton John to Billie Eilish and Måneskin donned designs by creative director Alessandro Michele — but one of the best was musician Dev Hynes, demonstrating his flair for menswear with a cropped velvet tuxedo jacket and leather trousers and hat. A canny combination indeed. Photo / @Gucci

GABRIELLA KAREFA-JOHNSON A favourite of Viva’s, for her journalism and expressive personal style, US Vogue’s Karefa-Johnson served up high-wattage 1960s glamour at the WSJ Innovator Awards this week, wearing a by Italian brand Taller Marmo. Love the silver bag and shoes (Jimmy Choo and Hanifa) because with a dress like this, it’s best to go all-in on the look — especially when there’s something to celebrate. Photo / @Tallermarmo

GEORGE CLINTON Who needs a red carpet (LACMA’s was violet) when George Clinton is in attendance? The revolutionary musician and producer's signature style is still going strong, and funkadelic indeed! Photo / Getty Images

PALOMA ELSESSER On anyone else, this look could come across as prim or matronly, but on Elsesser — one of the most successful models this year — wearing Luar (founder Raul Lopez won American accessories designer of the year) and Brother Vellies, styled by Carlos Nazario, it’s grand, modern and decidedly cool. The hat and hair feel subversive, and it was one of the best looks of the night at the 2022 CFDA Awards. Photo / Getty Images

HALIMA ADEN Another star who went the red route was Halima Aden, also at the LACMA gala. Returning to modelling last year, Aden is vocal about working with brands that align with her values and beliefs — she chooses to wear a hijab, and is vocal about positive visibility for Muslim women — and here she cuts an elegant figure, styled by Nadia Beeman in a Rasario ensemble. Photo / @Halima

TAYLOR RUSSELL Rising star Russell has been a red carpet regular lately, as the premiers for the new Luca Guadagnino film Bones and Allmake their way around the world, raising the style stakes each time and cementing herself as a star with gravitas. This week was the London screening, and the actor wore Bulgari jewellery and a showstopping Loewe dress. Jonathan Anderson’s designs for the house have become a go-to for celebrity fans of funky, avant-garde fashion, like Emma Corrin, Zendaya and Dan Levy. Photo / @Bonesandallfilm

LINSDAY LOHAN Look whose back! After a long hiatus away from the spotlight, Lohan returned with a bang this week, wearing a high-voltage Araks outfit for an appearance on Good Morning America. She’s started working with top celebrity stylist Law Roach, and with a new movie out (Netflix’s Falling For Christmas) we can’t wait to see what the two cook up next. Photo / Getty Images

LAW ROACH Speaking of Law Roach, the super-stylist stepped in front of the camera this week at the CFDA Awards, wearing this extravagantly good look by Oscar de la Renta creative director Fernando J Garcia (complete with corsage!) and rightly was awarded winning stylist for 2022. Photo / @Oscardelarenta

PATTI WILSON Another winner at the CFDA Awards (the fashion media gong, presented by none other than Cher herself) and a winner in the style department (Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry), Wilson demonstrated her singular aesthetic voice that makes her work for Dazed so significant. Photo / Getty Images