The Coolest Looks From The 2019 American Music Awards

LIZZO "Bag big enough for my f**ks to give," was the apt description of this posted on Instagram by the always-inspirational star. Nominated for New Artist of the Year, Lizzo wore a fun and flouncy custom Valentino mini-dress, and accessorised with a memeable bag, perfect for a trio of tic tacs. A high, glossy ponytail and accents of white completed her look. Photo / Getty Images

CIARA The host of this year's awards, Ciara chose a jewel-toned Balmain look from the fashion house's spring/summer 20 collection for the red carpet. In lieu of a top, she layered her jacket over some heavy duty turqouise body jewellery, and under an enviably lush cascade of hair. Photo / Getty Images

BILLY PORTER Never one to miss out on a fashion *moment*, Pose star Billy Porter chose a white caped gown by fashion's king of quirk Thom Browne for the event, finished off with a statement hat by Stephen Jones Millinery. Photo / Getty Images

BILLIE EILISH The world's coolest 17-year-old was nominated for six awards this year and won two: New Artist of the Year and Favourite Artist — Alternative Rock. Staying true to her idiosyncratic personal style, she wore Burberry head-to-toe, including a custom beekeeper-style bonnet hat and bejewelled sleeves under an oversized t-shirt. Photo / Getty Images

LIL NAS X We love how the AMAs see the stars going wild with unconventional red carpet looks — Lil Nas X manages to look completely nonchalant in an acid green ensemble by one of the fashion industry's current favourite designers Christopher John Rogers. The rapper won the award for Favourite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop for Old Town Road. Photo / Getty Images

SHAWN MENDES I'm not a hundred on the bare chest, but otherwise the singer's deep purple Paul Smith suit is a beautiful combination with the dark green of his Marcell Von Berlin shirt, and is a nice alernative to black. Photo / Getty Images

KELLY OSBORNE Kelly really suits this dark green velvet dress by The Vampire's Wife, and, similarly to Shawn's suit and shirt combination, it pairs nicely with the purple of her hair. The velvet hair-bow is a cute touch too. Photo / Getty Images

SELENA GOMEZ Another acid green look for the evening, this time in the form of a Versace mini dress and heels on Selena Gomez. Her glossy bob suits the dress's strapless neckline, and her look was finished off with an impressive diamond necklace by Roberto Coin. Photo / Getty Images

POST MALONE Anything-but-boring suits reigned supreme throughout the menswear on the AMAs red carpet — the winner of Favourite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop put his own yee-haw spin on the trend with all-out checks and a personalised cowboy hat. Photo / Getty Images

DUA LIPA Ahead of performing her new song Don't Start Now at the awards ceremony, Dua chose a quirky fucshia dress by Miu Miu with Bulgari and Maria Tash jewellery for the red carpet. Her ultra-tight ponytail gave the look a sleek finish and made sure it was modern rather than too girly. Photo / Getty Images

MAYA HAWKE A romantic foil to the wilder looks on the red carpet this year, the Stranger Things star looks sweet in a strapless gown by Dior, layered with sheer tulle. Photo / Getty Images