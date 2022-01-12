14 Cool & Extremely Chic Tote Bags

A throw-in-and-go tote bag is all you need when you're out at the beach and beyond

By Annabel Dickson
Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022
1/14

Moana Wall upcycled tote bags by Natasha Ratuva and Hohua Ropate Kurene $80.

Photo / Hohua Ropate Kurene

Mina bag $85.

Palorosa bag, $269, from Everyday Needs.

Dragon Diffusion bag, $430, from Net-A-Porter.

Aje bag $225.

Ganni bag $125.

Country Road bag $149.

Mimmi Terra bag, $129, from Father rabbit.

Holiday The Label bag $95.

Citta bag, $69, from Crushes.

Araminta James bag $149, from Superette.

Seed bag $99.90.

Sun Jellies bag, $50, from Iko Iko.

Baggu bag $50.


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

14 Fun & Carefree Summer Mini Skirts

Modern interpretations of a retro staple

16 Stylish Summer Sun Hats

It's the height of summer, so be sure to stay sun-smart and chic in these great hat options

Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Investment Pieces For The Discerning Shopper

Make your money work for you — and for your loved ones with these investment buys

Hit Refresh With Summer Sleepwear Both Cool & Collected

Enjoy a stylish sleep-in or lounge around home in these languid and breezy fits

FEATURES

More Fashion

14 Cool & Extremely Chic Tote Bags

Style Liaisons With Photographer Yvonne Todd

16 Stylish Summer Sun Hats

Days Of Heaven: Beach Brains Designer Gareth Hemmings' Summer Dreams

How The Vintage & Resale Economy Is Finding Its Voice

Our Favourite Looks Of 2021

20 Easy Summer Dresses To Waft About In
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter