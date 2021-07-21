13 Timeless Scarves That Will Keep You Cosy

A great scarf should always be kept handy during chilly winter days

By Annabel Dickson
Wednesday July 21, 2021
1/13

Karen Walker scarf $160.

Moochi scarf $160.

Acne Studios scarf $405.

Ruby scarf $129.

La Fetiche scarf $659.

Seed Heritage scarf $99.90.

Standard Issue x Yu Mei blanket scarf $699.

Crane Brothers scarf $495.

Muse cashmere scarf $550.

Isabel Marant scarf, $549, from Seletti Concept Store.

Kate Sylvester scarf $79.

McIntyre Australia merino scarf, $169, from Well Made Clothes.

Wixii scarf $345.


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

12 Stunning Raincoats To Keep The Rain At Bay

Shop our pick of these stylish waterproof outerwear options

16 Cosy Accessories To Help You Stay Warm This Winter

The cold snap is upon us, so rug-up in style

16 Great Cardigans For The Changing Seasons

Fill the trans-seasonal knitwear void with a gorgeous layering favourite

Cosy Coats, Bags & Boots For Every Occasion

Invest in these seasonal and failsafe wardrobe picks to get you through the new season and beyond in style

WATCH & LISTEN

More Fashion

That's A Wrap: 13 Timeless Scarves To Keep You Cosy

Meet Isabella Rose Davey, Fashion Week's Force From London To Copenhagen

Same-Same But Different: Style Solutions For A Shared Wardrobe

Donatella Versace & The Business Of Dressing Up

A Myriad Of Nice Mugs To Start Your Day

What We Can Expect From Phoebe Philo's New Brand

Kristine Crabb Is Back With A Glorious New Offering Of Fashion & Fragrance

The Leading Entrepreneurs Entering The Business Hall Of Fame
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter