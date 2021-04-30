25 Great Gifts To Treat Every Mother Figure

1/25

Because Of You by Dawn French, $24, from Bookety Book Books. 'A story for mothers and daughters'.

Spoil mum with a sculptural candle like this one from Cire Trudon. The Trudon Alabaster Héméra Candle, $339, comes housed in an alabaster vessel – a soft stone revered by the ancient Greeks, Egyptians and Romans for its milky appearance and to softly diffuse light. Each alabaster vessel has been sculpted in Spain by hand out of a single block of stone, meaning no two are alike. The scent inside boasts woody notes that create a balmy, sensual atmosphere. Photo / Supplied

Every pigmented shade inside Bobbi Brown’s limited-edition The Essentials Eye Shadow Palette, $80 , is a perfect pick for winter. Makeup-loving mums will enjoy creating a multitude of eye looks with these two artist-approved palettes, which come in two colourways: Cranberry or Merlot. Each contains five flattering shadows in a range of finishes from mattes, metallics and shimmers. Photo / Supplied

What Glasshouse Scent Scene, $50, lacks in liquid, it makes up for in potency. This unique, liquid-free diffuser comes with two individually packaged Scent Stems designed to sit in the supplied metal vessel away from open windows or vents. Each stem emits scent for up to 30 days, at which time you can switch them out for the other fragrance included. Replacement Scent Stems are sold separately for $17 and come in a range of seven of Glasshouse Fragrance’s most-loved scents. Old stems can be added to paper recycling as part of your kerbside collection. Photo / Supplied

Prepare to pamper mum with the special gift edition of Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer, $599, which has been reimagined in a fuchsia and nickel colourway for Mother’s Day. It comes available as a set with the Detangling Comb which recruits wide, polished teeth to detangle wet hair with little to no friction, and the 35mm Vented Barrel Brush, which helps to deliver volume and shape as you style. Together, all three help to create the kind of I-just-stepped-out-of-the-salon look from the comfort of home. Photo / Supplied

Book mum in for a little R&R at Skintopia in Auckland’s Commercial Bay or the Old Bank Arcade in Wellington, where you'll find two for the price of one ProSkin 30 Treatments from May 5 – May 9. Every ProSkin 30 is a targeted skin treatment that delivers maximum impact in minimal time. Terms and conditions apply. Photo / Supplied

Remind mum she’s the breast with this unique collab that sees two heritage brands team up from across the ditch. Local intimates label Bendon Lingerie has partnered with Australian skincare brand Endota Spa are helping mums feel sensual and supported with an exclusive gift with purchase. From now until May 9, spend $80 or more at any Bendon boutique throughout the country and receive an exclusive Endota limited-edition soy candle valued at $55. Each candle is a calming blend of lavender and bergamot to soothe mind, body and soul. Photo / Supplied

Another unconventional way of scenting mum’s space is with Santa Maria Novella’s Melograno, $135. The terracotta interpretation of a pomegranate is soaked in Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella’s unique Melograno fragrance, which diffuses slowly in the air. Photo / Supplied

Say oui oui to a little French luxury with a Sofitel Spa experience inside Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour. French skincare maker Sothys is included in a range of bespoke beauty experiences at the spa, like the 30-minute Sothys Massage & 30-minute Sothys Rejuvenating Facial, $150, the 30-minute Sothys Massage & 75-minute Bespoke Facial, $250, or the Sothys Secrets 2.5-hour package, $390. Photo / Supplied