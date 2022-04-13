24 Monochromatic Staples To Acquire A Sleek & Sophisticated Wardrobe

Perennially chic, pared-back pieces that integrate into any style

By Annabel Dickson
Wednesday April 13, 2022
1/24

THE SHIRT

Kowtow shirt $289.

Mahsa shirt $565.

Laing silk shirt $385.

Caitlin Crisp shirt $350.

THE TROUSER

The Frankie Shop trousers $205.

Twenty-Seven Names trousers $420.

Kate Sylvester trousers $439.

Country Road trousers $229.

THE KNIT

Gregory knit $419.

Toteme knit, $789, from Fabric.

Marle knit $400.

Standard Issue cashmere knit $719.

THE SKIRT

Mina skirt $345.

Bottega Veneta skirt, approx. $1195, from Mytheresa.

Moochi skirt $290.

Harris Tapper skirt $399.

THE DRESS

Ellis Label dress $295.

The Carpenters Daughter dress $299.

Shjark dress $489.

Paula Ryan dress $590.

THE COAT

Juliette Hogan coat $999.

Camilla & Marc trench coat $1080.

Kate Sylvester coat $899.

Acne Studios coat, approx. $1313, from Fwrd.


