Update Your Work Wardrobe With These Chic Lightweight Staples

Waft into work in these chic, lightweight summer staples for a stylish 9-5 wardrobe

By Rosie Herdman
Saturday Nov. 2, 2019
Tommy Hilfiger spring 2020.

Pandora limited edition earrings $219.

Seed Heritage linen blazer $200.

C&M trousers $460.

Shjark jacket, $459, dress, $349, and belt, $259.

Artisanal sandals, $359, from Kowtow.

Caroline Sills dress $369.

Patronilla shirt $299.

Morgan & Taylor scarf, $45, from Smith & Caughey’s.

Ovna Ovich skirt $295.


STOCKISTS: Camillaandmarc.com; Instagram.com/patronilla_shirts; Nz.kowtowclothing.com; Ovnaovich.com; Pandora.net/nz; Seedheritage.com/nz; Shjark.com; Sills-and-co.com; Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

