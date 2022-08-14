You've Got The (Utilitarian) Look: 16 Sophisticated Pieces That Don't Lose Sight Of Practicality

Because carry-all pockets and go-everywhere boots are forever

By Annabel Dickson
Sunday Aug. 14, 2022
Benjamin Alexander jacket $955 and skirt $549.

Bronwyn boots $200.

Paris Georgia dress $690.

Checks downtown cord trousers $190.

Crane Brothers shirt $395.

Materiel faux leather coat approx. $1555.

Inward Goods chore reversible vest $299.

Isabel Marant bucket hat, $398, from Workshop.

Penny Sage dress $520.

Mi Piaci shoes $280.

Mina shirt $365.

Ruby trousers $249.

Timberland boots $360.

Thom Morison five-pocket chore jacket $749.

Workshop shirt $298.

Zara tote bag $99.


