Everything The Viva Team Are Buying For Autumn

Juliette Hogan coat $1199. Trench coats are having a moment as they are the perfect trans-seasonal cover up, but I'm thinking further ahead to when things get really chilly and lusting after Juliette Hogan's Dana wool blend trench. With a double-breast cut, simple side slit pockets and buttoned details at the wrists, its paired-back design in olive green works to bring a utilitarian yet luxurious feel to any outfit. — Amanda Linnell, editor

Bonnie Wroe bonnet POA. I've just ordered one of Bonnie's sweet bonnets in a custom colourway of black with pink hearts. After over a year of being jealous of my baby's headwear and the past 6 months seeing everyone in the northern hemisphere riding the bonnet craze, I'm so excited to finally have one of my own! — Chloe Hill, contributing fashion editor

Muse Cashmere dress $299. I've been wanting to invest in a knitted cashmere dress for a while now, so when I spied this one from Muse I didn't hesitate. My mornings are usually quite chaotic, so throw-on-and-go options are a must in my wardrobe. I can't wait to wear this with my favourite lace-up boots and a trench coat when the cooler days hit. — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Paris Georgia trousers $275. Anything that I can slouch around in all day, every day, is high on my list and these black Paris Georgia trousers look like they would work in multiple situations. Great for when I'm on set and need to feel comfortable or if I'm out eating pasta and need a little more room around the waist. — Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

By Dette knitted vest $429. I'm obsessed with the movement of home-spun, chunky vests! This one is made with love by model and knitting guru Bernie Ankerm aka 'By Dette'. I love the shape of the cinched-in waist and the classic brown 'vintage' colour. A trans-seasonal style that will easily see me through autumn and the cooler months that follow. — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Camper calf hair loafers $590. The impracticality of pony hair leather in the rainy months of autumn in New Zealand has not stopped me from coveting these stunning loafers from CamperLab. I'm envisioning wearing them with my favourite brown cord coat from Zambesi that I acquired three winters ago. The colour is divine and I'm sure they will elevate a more muted autumn look. Cow print is the new leopard. — Tau Subritzky, contributing stylist

Zambesi coat $795. Never mind that I hardly ever drive, I think I need this water-resistant Car Coat from Zambesi's Winter 2022 range for bracing strolls to the office or windswept weekend walks. I love the oversized loose tailoring to this coat, like a classic piece stolen from my dad's wardrobe. It's available in this dashing navy colour, as well as a beautiful moss green and black. — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Acne Studios scarf $159. Swaddling myself is one of the things I love about cooler weather. An Acne scarf has been on my list for years, and I think I'm finally ready to pull the trigger. Though I usually default to camel, I'm leaning towards this bright blue number — it will help stave off-seasonal depression, and look great striding around town on a grey day. — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

By Far boots $765. Every few years I buy a new pair of everyday black boots when my former pair inevitably become worn beyond repair. This month has been one such time, and though boots shopping often feels like a somewhat treacherous undertaking, this pair from By Far is out to win hearts (including mine). They're sleek, fitted, boast an elongated square toe, and have just the right amount of heel for nipping about in. — Julia Gessler, digital and production journalist

Levi's X The Simpsons puffer vest, $320, from Karen Walker. I purchased this puffer from Karen Walker recently, which is fun and reversible. Perfect for work for me as it gets tricky moving in heavy coats outdoors. I love the light colours, they feel fresh and uplifting. The Simpsons collab is very cute too — makes me feel like a kid again. — Babiche Martens, photographer