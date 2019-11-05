Viva's Fashion Team Road Test The Giambattista Valli x H&M Collection

Just in time for party season, the Viva fashion team tries on some fun statement-making pieces from H&M's latest designer collaboration with Italian couture house Giambattista Valli

By Dan Ahwa, Rosie Herdman
Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019
1/7

There's a lot to love about this dress - literally, this photo doesn't quite accurately convey the amount of fabric in it but it's a lot. It makes sense given that Giambattista is the king of tulle, and I felt like Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries (after the makeover) which was cute but to chill it out for daytime I added a hoodie from the collection around my waist, and paired it with Vans. It's called high/low dressing, look it up!

Giambattista Valli x H&M dress $499, hoodie $90, and earrings $80.

I must admit, this blazer felt good to slip on and has a really great velvety texture to it; I like the black contrast on the lapel. I layered it over a vintage shirt and was actually a surprised at how wearable this is, especially with a simple black t-shirt and pair of jeans which I sadly did not have handy, but I would recommend you to consider.

Giambattista Valli x H&M blazer $249.

Just getting some air... Sorry guys. I liked the detailing on this white mini-dress - in general, the collection is very detail-focused which definitely adds value. This dress felt easy to wear, despite the intricate lace and diamante paneling, and I paired with with some Sketchers because, as we've established, sneakers with a fancy dress is a good look. Just ask Rihanna.

Giambattista Valli x H&M dress $399.

Something about this faux-fur leopard print coat made me feel slightly ridiculous, especially on a hot summer morning. Part of the men’s collection, this can easily be worn by any gender and is a real showstopper from the collection. I’m sure someone like Harry Styles could pull this off. I am not Harry Styles; but also c'est la vie / life's too short to wear boring clothes and all that jazz.

Giambattista Valli x H&M faux-fur coat $229.

I'm not going to lie, this dress did feel very costumey to me - not that it's necessarily a bad thing to look like a Dolly Parton impersonator. I decided to lean into the vibe with some great vintage boots from Tango I spotted in Dan's stash for an upcoming shoot - I like how they look together, and again the skirt has layers of tulle which make for a fun and floaty time, and also a great surprise for anyone who was behind me when the breeze caused me to have a Marilyn moment.

Giambattista Valli x H&M dress $219.

I can appreciate how Giambattista’s menswear challenges the norm, and it will be interesting to see how this will be received in New Zealand. While I’m not one for a fussy print jumper, I like how this print feels nostalgic and homely.

Giambattista Valli x H&M jumper $199.

I think I forgot how to pose for a photo by this point, but this jacket is cool and has zips that go both ways. The contrasting textures are interesting and overall it's not too 'Yeti', plus the cropped length stops it from being overwhelming. If it wasn't going into summer, I'd wear it with vintage jeans and some cool boots.

Giambattista Valli x H&M jacket $219.


