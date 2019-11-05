Viva's Fashion Team Road Test The Giambattista Valli x H&M Collection

1/7

There's a lot to love about this dress - literally, this photo doesn't quite accurately convey the amount of fabric in it but it's a lot. It makes sense given that Giambattista is the king of tulle, and I felt like Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries (after the makeover) which was cute but to chill it out for daytime I added a hoodie from the collection around my waist, and paired it with Vans. It's called high/low dressing, look it up! Giambattista Valli x H&M dress $499, hoodie $90, and earrings $80.

I must admit, this blazer felt good to slip on and has a really great velvety texture to it; I like the black contrast on the lapel. I layered it over a vintage shirt and was actually a surprised at how wearable this is, especially with a simple black t-shirt and pair of jeans which I sadly did not have handy, but I would recommend you to consider. Giambattista Valli x H&M blazer $249.

Just getting some air... Sorry guys. I liked the detailing on this white mini-dress - in general, the collection is very detail-focused which definitely adds value. This dress felt easy to wear, despite the intricate lace and diamante paneling, and I paired with with some Sketchers because, as we've established, sneakers with a fancy dress is a good look. Just ask Rihanna. Giambattista Valli x H&M dress $399.

Something about this faux-fur leopard print coat made me feel slightly ridiculous, especially on a hot summer morning. Part of the men’s collection, this can easily be worn by any gender and is a real showstopper from the collection. I’m sure someone like Harry Styles could pull this off. I am not Harry Styles; but also c'est la vie / life's too short to wear boring clothes and all that jazz. Giambattista Valli x H&M faux-fur coat $229.

I'm not going to lie, this dress did feel very costumey to me - not that it's necessarily a bad thing to look like a Dolly Parton impersonator. I decided to lean into the vibe with some great vintage boots from Tango I spotted in Dan's stash for an upcoming shoot - I like how they look together, and again the skirt has layers of tulle which make for a fun and floaty time, and also a great surprise for anyone who was behind me when the breeze caused me to have a Marilyn moment. Giambattista Valli x H&M dress $219.

I can appreciate how Giambattista’s menswear challenges the norm, and it will be interesting to see how this will be received in New Zealand. While I’m not one for a fussy print jumper, I like how this print feels nostalgic and homely. Giambattista Valli x H&M jumper $199.