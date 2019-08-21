Shopping Wish List: What The Viva Team Is Coveting For Spring

1/10

Saru Krishnasamy, digital editor: "I recently came to the realisation that I don't have any skirts in my wardrobe. Twenty-Seven Names' 'Penny' skirt looks like the perfect first foray, from its delicious apricot shade to its stylish high waist." Twenty-Seven Names skirt $360.

Dan Ahwa, creative director: "I've always been partial to some tie-dye, even before its stylish re-incarnation. I wouldn't mind adding this cotton shirt into my spring wardrobe from my favourite designer." Dries van Noten shirt, about $795, from Tres Bien.

Sarah Downs, writer: "I love the geek-chic pairing of a chunky loafer and cute sock with any outfit and these delightfully burgundy loafers from Karen Walker are screaming my name." Karen Walker loafers $395.

Rosie Herdman, assistant fashion editor: "I'm keen to add more dresses to my repertoire, and this white dress from Lonely is lovely and romantic with its pearl buttons, sweet pleats and adjustable waist-tie." Lonely dress $440.

Ashleigh Cometti, commercial editor: "I've had these neon orange mules from ASOS on my wish list for far too long now. The striking colour and pretty pearl detailing is an ultra feminine way to dress up a simple pair of jeans and a black blazer. Plus they're small enough to pop in my gym bag to carry along with me on my morning commute." Asos Design shoes $90.

Janetta Mackay, beauty editor: "This is such a fluid 'me' shape and its being in silk is the clincher. As well as the white and red dress, there’s a silky T-shirt in the same Flower Bomb print that looks quite different being in blue and black so could be double dating ahead." Kate Sylvester dress $629.

Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant: "I'm getting out of my jean rotation and into spring skirts. I love this whimsical Lee Matthews linen-blend skirt with its A-line sculptural silhouette and fresh colourful design." Lee Matthews skirt, $785, from Matches Fashion.

Lucy Casley, designer: "In an attempt to stray from my black-heavy wardrobe I'm determined give it a lift by adding softer tones, walking into spring wearing my new charming 'Pearly' skirt by Caitlin Crisp." Caitlin Crisp skirt, $295.

Johanna Thornton, deputy editor "I'm a big fan of the wide-legged pant and while I'm not sure I'm brave enough for this vibrant shade, I'm willing to give it a go." Calla Culottes in Cherry, $469, from Juliette Hogan.