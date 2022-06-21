Add To Cart: The Viva Team's Lust-Worthy Winter Buys

1/10

Amelie mohair jumper $540. "I hail from the deep South so naturally I have a knitwear addiction. Home-spun knits are having their moment and I am not complaining! I love the chunky yet relaxed nature of them and this Amelie stripy number has caught my eye. The perfect addition to jazz up casual denim or layer some of my more trans-seasonal dresses and skirts." — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Everyday Needs Woollen slippers $45. "Determined not to face another winter of cold feet (my circulation is dreadful and hereditary) I started a hunt for some appealing slippers, eventually finding just that at Everyday Needs, with their Greek-made slippers landing in my inbox one week. Demonstrating a traditional “consumer pipeline” I promptly rang the store to hold a pair, and popped in that weekend — good thing I did as these run small, I sized down. They’re the best thing I bought all autumn; cosy and charming with a real mountain-nonna vibe, every time I look at them I feel comforted. For those wanting extra pizzazz, there is a variant with pompoms!" — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Paris Georgia coat $970. "I set out for this winter knowing I wanted an improbably long coat, one that was elegant and practically floor-skimming, that could bundle me up and still look chic walking down the street while being affronted by the wind. When Paris Georgia released its new collection, I found it: the Augustine coat. As a somewhat average-heighted person, this coat is the perfect length, its hem brushing my ankles. Its cinched-in waist cuts a sharp silhouette, too." — Julia Gessler, digital & production journalist

Zambesi wool and mohair jacket POA. "There's nothing like a good blazer to make you feel pulled together without much effort. I have my eye on a black double-breasted blazer from Zambesi's new autumn/winter collection 'Emotional Rescue' and think this is the sort of wardrobe item I could wear forever with everything — I guess that's what they call investment dressing." — Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Juliette Hogan merino knit $649. "I recently bought the Bjorn sweater in olive from Juliette Hogan and I haven't been able to take it off. It's 100 per cent merino wool and is so soft and cosy. Unlike a lot of high-neck wool sweaters, it's not itchy at all. I do love a cable knit and this one feels a little less chunky than some, which makes it a great layering piece. I got it in a size M and it's quite an oversize slouchy fit, which I like." — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Wynn Hamlyn dress $435. "Wynn Hamlyn's collection this season is full of super-desirable pieces from a snuggly chunky knit vest to tailored wide-leg trousers, but my money is on the Monica dress. It's flattering cut and cleverly positioned tucks, along with heavy knit fabrication, means it's body hugging without being clingy. I love this rich chocolate colour and see it as in investment piece that will work across the seasons. I plan to layer it with a skinny knit from Standard Issue and boots for winter, and then team it with flat strappy sandals in summer." — Amanda Linnell, editor

Mi Piaci boots $540. "I've been searching for a mock-croc, knee-high boot for a few winters now, but the few I stumbled upon were either too tight on my calf or uncomfortable to wear for extended periods of time. It's no secret I'm a Mi Piaci boot devotee (all of my leather boots are from there and have lasted multiple winters) so imagine my delight when the brand revealed its Myah Knee High Boot — a walnut, croc-textured boot with a square block heel and pointed toe.Stock is limited in my size, so I'll have to be quick to nab a pair to wear with ribbed knitted dresses or silk midi skirts this season." — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Emma Jing silk scrunchie $50. "I just bought an Emma Jing oversized hot pink scrunchie, I'm so excited to have a bit of extra colour to top off my wintery looks. Also will save my hair from being whipped around in Poneke's wild windy weather." — Chloe Hill, contributing fashion editor

Our Legacy coat, $1298, from Workshop. "'Lusting after' and 'practicality' usually don't go hand in hand. Which is why this mohair overcoat for a drizzly and wet Auckland winter would be PERFECT. For a few winter season's now, I find myself drawn to the silhouette of an oversized longline outerwear piece and this divine coat by Our Legacy is high on the lust-list." — Tau Subritzky, contributing stylist