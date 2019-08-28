What The Viva Team Wore To NZ Fashion Week 2019

See what the Viva team wore during this year's NZ Fashion Week

Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019
Fashion assistant Annabel Dickson wears Penny Sage top, Celine pants, Witchery bag, Overland boots and vintage earrings.

Assistant fashion editor Rosie Herdman wears Kate Sylvester suit, Kowtow singlet, Jasmin Sparrow necklace and bracelet, Georgia Jay bag, Veja sneakers from Good as Gold.

Fashion and creative director Dan Ahwa wears Ralph Lauren blazer, Cos shirt, Dries Van Noten trousers and RM Williams boots.

Annabel wears Ingrid Starnes blazer and skirt, Zara boots, Louis Vuitton bag and Le specs sunglasses.

Rosie wears Maggie Marilyn t-shirt and bike shorts, Kate Sylvester blazer, Georgia Jay bag, Mi Piaci shoes and blue tights.

Writer Sarah Downs wears Ingrid Starnes skirt and Karen Walker polo.

Dan wears Papa Clothing hoody, Erdem x H&M trousers and Adidas trainers.

Commercial editor and beauty writer Ashleigh Cometti wears Ruby dress and trench, Dior kitten heels, Mango utility belt and Zoe & Morgan jewellery.

Digital editor Saru Krishnasamy wears Miss Crabb slip, AS Colour shirt, ASOS coat and Reebok sneakers.

Annabel wears Ingrid Starnes blazer and trousers with Mango t-shirt, vintage belt, Zara shoes and vintage bag.


