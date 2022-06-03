Suit Report: Refresh Your Work Wardrobe With 14 Office-Friendly Options

New ways of working offer up fresh options for a professional wardrobe that combines contemporary tailoring with the spirit of the streets

By Dan Ahwa
Friday June 3, 2022
Lemaire shirt, $749, from Edit.

Dries van Noten trousers, $850, from Zambesi.

Karen Walker blazer $495 and trousers $360.

Bennett Winch tote, $695, from Crane Brothers.

Toteme trench coat, $1315, from Scotties.

Juliette Hogan blazer $699.

Juliette Hogan trousers $469.

Ruby trousers $269.

Ruby vest $199.

Harris Tapper vest $599.

Rembrandt belt $139.

Adidas sneakers, $170, from Stencil.

Twenty-seven Names blazer $590.

Golden Goose blazer, $1200, from Adorno.

Dior pre-fall 2022. Photo / Supplied


Suit Report: Refresh Your Work Wardrobe With 14 Office-Friendly Options

