Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Gourmet Gifts For Food-Lovers

Allpress’ coffee pod gift pack, $70, contains the Allpress Espresso Blend, Decaf Blend and A.R.T Espresso Roast Blend. Find it at Allpressespresso.com, Allpress Roastery Cafes, Farro and other specialty grocery stores.

Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love, by Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad, $50, is a gorgeous gift for Ottolenghi fans. Timeout.co.nz

Local B-corp certified brewery Sawmill’s new non alcoholic Bare Beer is crisp, tropical and delicious and hits the spot on a hot summer’s day. Available in 6 x 330ml bottles for $16. Sawmillbrewery.co.nz

Cassia at Home Makhani sauce, 3-jar pack $49, from Cassiarestaurant.co.nz

A collaboration between fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and confectioners Fiasconaro, this panettone celebrates the flavours of Sicily, $115, from Park Hyatt’s The Pantry Christmas shop. Hyattpantry.co.nz

English Tea’s Vintage Victorian English Afternoon Tea Caddy with 240 teabags, $80, from Smith & Caughey’s.

A Cook’s Book tells the story of Nigel Slater’s life in the kitchen with over 200 recipes to enjoy. A Cook’s Book by Nigel Slater, published by HarperCollins, $60. Unitybooksauckland.co.nz

Specialty coffee company Ozone Coffee Roasters’ limited-edition 2021 Christmas coffee, the Kiwi Christmas Blend, $18, is an ode to the pavlova, available in-store and at Ozonecoffee.co.nz

Six Barrell Soda’s limited-edition feijoa syrup, $19, from select supermarkets and Sixbarrelsoda.co

Presented in a cute gift bag, Flamigni Glassato Panettone contains candied fruits and raisins, hazelnuts and almonds. 500g, $56, from Sabato.co.nz

The limited-edition Christmas-flavoured Tony’s Chocolonely bars are seriously good. Choose from dark chocolate mint candy cane and milk chocolate gingerbread, $10 each, from Cookandnelson.com, Farro and select supermarkets and gift stores.

Rick Stein is off his boat and cooking at home in Rick Stein at Home, $55, Random House. Paperplus.co.nz

Church Road Tom Hawke’s Bay Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, $220 An iconic red blend for lovers of big reds, Church Road’s Tom pays homage to Tom McDonald, the maker of the country’s first cabernet sauvignon in 1949, and regarded as the father of red wine in New Zealand. This latest vintage is a seriously impressive wine, combining power in its concentrated and well-structured palate of dark fruits laced with cedary oak, roasted spice and notes of cocoa, and elegance in its velvet-lined box. From Glengarry, Black Market, Fine Wine Delivery Company, and First Glass.

Champagne Bollinger Special Cuvee NV 007 Limited Edition Gift Box, $130 This limited-edition Bollinger celebrates its 40 years as the “Official Champagne of 007” and coincides with the release of the latest Bond film, No Time to Die. A collaboration between the Champagne house and photographer Greg Williams — who’s shot posters for numerous Bond movies — the chic gift box features a silhouette of the secret agent alongside his Aston Martin DB5. The colours echo the car’s silver birch finish, while the special cuvée bottle itself sports a special 007 blazon on its neck. Find it at Liquorland, Glengarry, and Fine Wine Delivery Company.

Akarua Kolo Single Vineyard Bannockburn Pinot Noir 2018 in gift box, $90 For fans of Central Otago pinot noir, Akarua’s flagship Kolo is a svelte and silky example, in which tangy cherry and plum fruit are infused with fragrant notes of thyme, rose, and mandarin over a savoury, smoky undercurrent. The Kolo is suitable for vegans and comes in an attractive, environmentally friendly gift box made from recycled card that features wild daisies detailed in gold foil. Akarua.com

Churchill’s Reserve Port 200ml, $20 This baby bottle of port would make a great adult stocking filler. From the respected Port House of Churchill’s, it’s a fresh and brightly fruited young port, with notes of blueberry and black fruits laced with clove and violet. Made from the same A-grade vineyards where Churchill’s sources grapes for its vintage ports. From Wine Direct, Advintage, and Moore Wilson’s.

McClure’s Mary bloody mary cocktail kit, $140, has everything you need to make a killer cocktail, from Blackpineapple.co.nz

Amisfield x Juliette Hogan Pinot Noir Rosé 2021, $35; two pack with T-shirt, $285 Central Otago winery Amisfield has partnered with fashion designer Juliette Hogan on a special release of its 2021 pinot noir rosé. Juliette and print designer Louise Cuckow helped harvest grapes for the wine, also using this as an opportunity to inspire a new print. The design, exclusive to Amisfield, is based on a posy of plants they picked from the vineyard; which represents the vineyard’s biodiversity and celebrates the winery’s first certified organic vintage. Juliette’s beautiful print is on the bottle and packaging of a limited-edition rosé, and on a limited-release T-shirt that’s part of a special two-bottle rosé pack. Amisfield.co.nz

Marzipan stollen, $20, from Bread & Butter bakeries makes the ideal treat for Christmas brunch. Try it toasted. Breadandbutter.nz