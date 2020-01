Louis Vuitton's Latest Celeb-Filled Campaign Is A Nostalgic Celebration Of Pop Culture

For its pre-fall 2020 campaign, Louis Vuitton aims to let the garments tell their own stories. To (literally) illustrate the collection, the fashion house's muses are centred on nostalgically illustrated book covers or film posters as protagonists. "These characters from our wardrobe set the scene for our days, our moods, our lives," said the brand.

The collection itself is varied within the overarching narrative - a sequin dress paired with a graphic T-shirt; signature strong outerwear; lace dresses; sport-luxe pieces and more.

Actor Alicia Vikander for Louis Vuitton pre-fall 2020.

Photo / Supplied