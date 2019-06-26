WIN: Four Tickets To SZA's Upcoming Auckland Show, Valued at $519

She’s one of the most influential recording artists right now and a Grammy-award nominee, and soon Solána Imani Rowe also known as SZA, will be gracing our shores in a few weeks’ time. Headlining the popular Splendour in the Grass music festival in Australia (July 19-21), the R&B star will perform one show only on July 26 at Auckland’s Spark Arena. Known for her soulful voice inspired by rap, avant-garde jazz, and alternative rock, the genre-blurring artist has carved a name for herself as a powerhouse performer, SZA is also known for her guest appearance on Rihanna's song Consideration from her 2016 album Anti. Her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on All The Stars for the 2018 blockbuster film Black Panther, garnered a best original song nomination at this year's Golden Globe awards, and her New Zealand debut in 2018 with a single sold-out Auckland show has left local fans craving more.

