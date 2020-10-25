Marlon Williams Announces New Album 'Plastic Bouquet' & Nationwide Tour

Marlon Williams is heading on tour in 2021. Photo / Supplied

Good news to add to the growing string of musical acts taking to the road this summer, with the announcement this week Marlon Williams will embark on a 15 date solo tour of Aotearoa commencing in February 2021.

The Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore crooner is also releasing a new album next month, in collaboration with Canadian duo Kacy & Clayton.

Leading with a new single 'I Wonder Why', the album entitled 'Plastic Bouquet' is scheduled to be released on December 11 - just in time for the festive season.

Sharing a passion for Western country, folk, and troubadour traditions, both Marlon and Kacy & Clayton are excited about sharing their sonic collaboration with this new album.

"We wanted to see if we could meld hemispheres,” says Marlon.

“I’m bringing this Pacific style of country music with the harmonies and choral elements. Kacy & Clayton have a super identifiable sound. They embody everything I love about North American folk. There is a rural weariness where they’re telling tales that have been told a million times in their own way. I feel the strength in it.”

WATCH: I Wonder Why - Filmed during recording in Saskatoon, Canada

Recorded during the Canadian winter of 2018, this is the latest body of work from the Lyttelton-based singer/songwriter since 2018's award-winning Make Way For Love, and will be supported with his 'An Evening With...Marlon Williams' tour come February next year.

“I’m sure the state of the world at large has a big part to do with it, but I’ve never felt more connected to this place nor more of a desire to explore its nooks and crannies" explains Marlon.

"I want to scrounge my coins together for a hotdog from the Waihola Fish and Chip shop. I want to wind the window down driving over the Rimutakas because I’ve forgotten, once more, what happens when I try to read a book on that stretch of road."

With the tour sounding like a love letter to NZ, it will be Marlon's first solo tour in over six years and audiences and fans will no doubt be looking forward to seeing Marlon perform old favourites with some of his fresh music in the mix, at more intimate gigs.

Kacy & Clayton:

Building a discography of five albums since 2011, Kacy & Clayton delivered a pair of critically acclaimed records The Siren’s Song (2017) and Carrying On (2019) produced by Jeff Tweedy of Wilco. Beyond praise from Q Magazine, Uncut, and more, they racked up millions of streams and toured with Wilco and The Decemberists, to name a few.

Marlon Williams:

Williams went from performing with his first band The Unfaithful Ways and as a duo with Delaney Davidson, to launching his award-winning solo career. Between his self-titled full-length debut Marlon Williams (2015) and Make Way For Love (2018), he played many of the world’s major festivals, toured and performed with Bruce Springsteen, Florence + The Machine, Brandi Carlile and Lorde, and appeared on late-night TV shows CONAN and Later with Jools Holland. Williams has also won multiple New Zealand Music Awards and APRA Awards, and was handpicked by director Bradley Cooper to appear in Academy Award-winning film A Star Is Born, in addition to roles in True History of the Kelly Gang and upcoming film Lone Wolf.

AN EVENING WITH MARLON WILLIAMS - Tickets are on sale from Friday 30 October at 12pm

Saturday 27 February: CHRISTCHURCH - JAMES HAY THEATRE Ticketek.co.nz

Wednesday 3 March: OAMARU – OAMARU OPERA HOUSE Ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday 5 March: DUNEDIN – GLENROY AUDITORIUM Ticketmaster.co.nz

Saturday 6 March: INVERCARGILL – CIVIC THEATRE Ticketek.co.nz

Monday 8 March: ARROWTOWN – ATHENAEUEM HALL Eventfinda.co.nz

Wednesday 10 March: GREYMOUTH – REGENT THEATRE Tickets available at venue

Friday 12 March: NELSON – THEATRE ROYAL Eventfinda.co.nz

Sunday 14 March: WELLINGTON – OPERA HOUSE Ticketmaster.co.nz

Monday 15 March: WHANGANUI – WHANGANUI OPERA HOUSE Ticketek.co.nz

Tuesday 16 March: NEW PLYMOUTH – TSB THEATRE ROYAL Ticketek.co.nz

Thursday 18 March: NAPIER – MTG THEATRE Ticketek.co.nz

Friday 19 March: GISBORNE – WAR MEMORIAL THEATRE Ticketek.co.nz

Saturday 20 March: TAURANGA – BAYCOURT THEATRE Ticketek.co.nz

Wednesday 24 March: AUCKLAND – CONCERT CHAMBER AT THE TOWN HALL Ticketmaster.co.nz

Saturday 27 March: AUCKLAND – THE HOLLYWOOD CINEMA Ticketmaster.co.nz

ALL SHOWS RESERVE SEATING