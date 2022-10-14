Style Liaisons: In Conversation With Makeup Artist Lochlain Stonehouse

Lochie Stonehouse at home wearing Hera Saabi. Photo / Supplied

Lochie’s distinctive beauty work can be seen everywhere from music videos and shoots for Lorde and Benee, M.A.C campaigns, and the pages of Viva Magazine.

This creative vision is also reflected in his day-to-day wardrobe, and Lochie has excellent personal style — always cool, interesting, irreverent, and referential.

From opshopping and vintage stores, to early forays into designer fashion at Plume, and a current love for zeitgeist-y labels Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Lochie sees fashion as a medium of creativity and self-expression, and the artist uses it to communicate a distinctly personal message.

From face-first dressing, to how objects can alter your sense of sense, Lochie tells us about getting dressed.

Who are your favourite designers, and why?

Ludovic de Saint Sernin produces such a great contrast between ready-to-wear nonchalant tops and evening pieces that are adorned with eyelets or thousands of tiny Swarovski crystals. I appreciate that Ludovic’s designs disregard any real attempt at gendered targeting and celebrate the simple idea of love, sex and freedom.

Tell us the story of your favourite piece of clothing.

My favourite piece of clothing is a brimmed sunhat made from softened hemp that I picked up from a night market in South East Asia in 2018. It travelled on my head while backpacking through Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand. It has a wire brim and I’ve moulded it into a Western cowboy kind of shape. It gets compliments every time I wear it.

Is there anything you look for when you shop?

I shop with a goal or purpose in mind. For example, I’ll head to SaveMart knowing that I need a new pair of work trousers. My reality is that when working (as a makeup artist) often my clothing is ruined by lipstick, foundation and eyelash glue. Because of this, I find balance between affordability, quality and practicality. Aside from this, interesting fabrics and textures tend to catch my eye.

What, in your opinion, makes style?



I think that style is ultimately just a reflection of your character. Good style can be a fully realised embodiment of your truth, or a confidence in presenting an aspiration.

What influences your fashion sense?

Aside from practicality, I’m definitely influenced by what others are wearing. There are a handful of people that I follow online that present their style in a way that inspires me to break away from comfort and routine.

Were you into fashion growing up?

Young twink Lochie from suburban Christchurch would spend his weekly pay at Plume. I would buy NOM*d and Zambesi and trawl TradeMe for second-hand pieces by Rick Owens, Alexander Wang and Ann Demeulemeester.

How has your relationship to fashion changed since your teenage years?

As I’ve become more comfortable in my skin, I’ve grown to care less about what appeases others. Some days I care more, others not.

There are a lot of challenges ahead for designers, from navigating the post-Covid world to working towards sustainability. Is there anything that you hope will emerge creatively?

I like the idea of collections that are true to a designer’s real, lived experience. I want to feel like I’ve been invited to read through their diary, and that I’m accompanying them on a journey of where their mind travelled to before ending up at their destination.

What compels your creativity?

My surges in creativity are dictated by my environment. After a busy patch of work, I tend to withdraw after lots of back-to-back interactions. My partner and I live in West Auckland and appreciate the distance from the city. After a few days of recharging in the garden, I always feel ready to conceptualise new ideas.

Where do you love to shop?

I enjoy suburban op-shops! I love to spend a full day during the week doing a full circuit of the greater Auckland region. I can’t give away my hot spots, although I’ll begin in Henderson and travel as far out as Papatoetoe, then around to the North Shore and back.

Signature scent you accessorise with?

Curionoir Opia with Comme des Garcons 2 EDP.

Where are you most at peace when you’re creating/designing?

At home, I can focus without distractions. If it’s a nice day, I'll sit outside on the deck where I’ll digitally render test looks over images of clients, or apply a test look to myself. I cherish being able to work intimately with small teams and long-term clients too.

What do you wear when you want to feel your best?

A cute hat, nice oversized shirt, and pants that are too big.

What has fashion taught you about yourself?

Fashion has taught me the importance of objects, and how they can truly alter your sense of self. I look back at my previous style eras, and can see the correlation between inner comfort vs inner discomfort and unease.

Where do you draw inspiration from for your own hair/beauty style?

My hair is inspired by the Chelsea cuts of 1960s London (minus the fringe). It's pretty unattractive. I don’t really wear makeup in my day-to-day life other than some noir mascara through my eyebrows to cover a botched microblading session.

Favourite beauty look or products right now (for yourself)?

I love La Bouche Rouge’s Mascara Le Sérum Noir in my eyebrows and Susanne Kaufmann's Soothing Toner. Sometimes I’ll use Westman Atelier’s Face Trace Contour Stick in Biscuit over my eyelids to bring out the blue.

What new looks do you want to try this spring?

Bracelets and bangles.