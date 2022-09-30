The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Billy Porter, Dua Lipa & More

Famous faces RSVP'd to a plethora of events this week. Dress code? Full-length and fabulous

By Terry Halliwell
Friday Sept. 30, 2022
AI TOMINAGA

The Japanese supermodel was one of the first Japanese models to walk the haute couture runways during the 2000s era, a muse to John Galliano during his tenure at Christian Dior. Here she continues to make a stylish impact wearing a feather-embellished Gucci gown from the brand's now iconic Love Parade collection at the 2022 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards in Milan.

Photo / Getty Images

JORDAN ROTH & QUEEN LATIFAH

Meanwhile in NYC, Jordan Roth takes on the sculptural appeal of this Balenciaga spring/summer 2022 gown (bonus points for equally dramatic makeup), while Queen Latifah also shines in this full-length evening coat layered over a wide-collared blouse and dinner trousers at the New York Ballet Fall Fashion Gala.

Photo / Getty Images

KATHRYN HAHN

The simplicity of this elegant Emilia Wickstead dress works well, as the actor accessorises with complementary Irene Neuwirth jewels at the 2022 Variety Power of Women event.

Photo / Getty Images

CLAIRE DANES

Floral panels on a sheer floor-length gown is a whimsical choice for the actor known for her more clean-cut red-carpet looks, this time keeping her hair and makeup simple at the 2022 New York City Ballet Fall Gala.

Photo / Getty Images

JON KORTAJARENA

Looking like a modern-day Phantom of the Opera, there's nothing costume-y about this Valentino number worn by the Spanish actor and model to the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards.

Photo / Getty Images

BILLY PORTER

Ever daring, ever bold, Billy mines the Giles Deacon archives for this radical autumn/winter 2013 look at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala.

Photo / Getty Images

DUA LIPA

Continuing to showcase her brand loyalty to the Italian house, the Grammy-winner dons this Versace number with a 90s spirit at the 2022 Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards.

Photo / Getty Images

